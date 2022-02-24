Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch | Arsenal vs Wolves | Pepe's Sensational Equalising Goal | Premier League Top-Four Race

Nicolas Pepe scores brilliant equaliser for Arsenal, as their pressure on Wolves finally pays off. A goal that could keep the home side on the right path to the top-four.

After a goal from Wolves in the first half, Arsenal have responded brilliantly and have finally got the deserved goal they have been pushing for. Despite getting the lead in the tenth minute, the away side have looked unlikely to come away with all three points.

This case was proven to be true thanks to a well taken goal by Nicolas Pepe. A dink over the top by was met with the run from Eddie Nketiah. The forward played the ball back to Pepe, who turned magnificently before placing it over the keeper.

Upcoming Fixtures

 Arsenal:
6/3 Watford (A)
13/3 Leicester City (H)
16/3 Liverpool (H)
19/3 Aston Villa (A)

Wolves: 
27/2 West Ham (A) 
5/3 Crystal Palace (H) 
10/3 Watford (H) 
13/3 Everton (A)

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Arsenal
Articles

Watch | Arsenal vs Wolves | Pepe's Sensational Equalising Goal | Premier League Top-Four Race

By Damon Carr
2 minutes ago
Alexandre Lacazette
News

Watch: Lacazette Goal Wins It For Arsenal In Injury Time Against Wolves

By Neil Andrew
3 minutes ago
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Could Return to Juventus Amid Real Madrid and PSG Links

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
united
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Identify £18M Rated Serie A Striker To Replace Edinson Cavani

By Matt Thielen
1 hour ago
Hee-Chan Hwang
News

Watch: Hee-Chan Hwang Goal Gives Wolves Lead Against Arsenal In Top Four Battle

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Bruno Fernandes
News

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Sets New Champions League Record

By Rhys James
4 hours ago
imago1008942602h
News

Manchester United Airline Partner Aeroflot Banned in the UK Following New Sanctions Against Russia

By Alex Wallace
4 hours ago
Antony and Erik Ten Hag
Transfers

Manchester United's Hunt For a New Manager Could Be The Key To Signing Exciting Brazilian Winger

By James Ridge
4 hours ago