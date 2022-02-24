Watch | Arsenal vs Wolves | Pepe's Sensational Equalising Goal | Premier League Top-Four Race

Nicolas Pepe scores brilliant equaliser for Arsenal, as their pressure on Wolves finally pays off. A goal that could keep the home side on the right path to the top-four.

After a goal from Wolves in the first half, Arsenal have responded brilliantly and have finally got the deserved goal they have been pushing for. Despite getting the lead in the tenth minute, the away side have looked unlikely to come away with all three points.

This case was proven to be true thanks to a well taken goal by Nicolas Pepe. A dink over the top by was met with the run from Eddie Nketiah. The forward played the ball back to Pepe, who turned magnificently before placing it over the keeper.

Upcoming Fixtures

Arsenal:

6/3 Watford (A)

13/3 Leicester City (H)

16/3 Liverpool (H)

19/3 Aston Villa (A)

Wolves:

27/2 West Ham (A)

5/3 Crystal Palace (H)

10/3 Watford (H)

13/3 Everton (A)

