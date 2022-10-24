Skip to main content
Stats: When Are Manchester United Most Vulnerable In the Premier League?

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Stats: When Are Manchester United Most Vulnerable In the Premier League?

The stats suggest Manchester United are doing far better in the second half of matches than the first half this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United have undoubtedly been a much-improved team compared with the disappointing bunch that we watched last season.

With the additions of five new signings (Four of those playing regularly in the preferred starting 11 at the moment) the Red Devils look far more solid in the vast majority of areas - including the way they respond to setbacks. 

Offers.Bet have looked into the stats regarding exactly when United concede goals and are at their most vulnerable across 90 minutes.

Casemiro and Scott Mctominay

Casemiro scoring United's second-half goal versus Chelsea last time out.

The facts suggest that Erik Ten Hag's side start slowly more often than not but rarely fail to deliver in the second half of matches.

The team have scored just 31.25% and conceded 68.75% of their goals in the first half of matches, showing that something is going wrong at the beginning of games in order to make the side start slowly.

The following table shows the bottom ten performing teams in the first half of games, where United are worst of all of them.

TeamFirst half againstTotal againstPercentage of goals conceded in the first half

Manchester United

11

16

68.75

Bournemouth

15

24

65.22

Liverpool

8

13

61.54

West Ham

7

12

58.33

Brentford

12

21

57.14

Leeds United

10

18

55.56

Brighton

7

14

50

Tottenham

7

14

50

Chelsea

5

11

45.45

Fulham

10

22

45.45

Another interesting stat is that 7 (43.75%) of the 16 goals the club have conceded so far have been in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Articles

Stats: When Are Manchester United Most Vulnerable In the Premier League?

By Rhys James
Hakan Calhanoglu
Transfers

Manchester United Want To Sign Inter Milan Midfielder In January

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Real Madrid Watching Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

By Alex Wallace
Jhon Duran Chicago Fire MLS
Transfers

Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Will Not Play For Manchester United Again Before World Cup Due To Injury

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

By Rhys James
Joao Felix
Transfers

Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

By Alex Wallace