Stats: When Are Manchester United Most Vulnerable In the Premier League?
Manchester United have undoubtedly been a much-improved team compared with the disappointing bunch that we watched last season.
With the additions of five new signings (Four of those playing regularly in the preferred starting 11 at the moment) the Red Devils look far more solid in the vast majority of areas - including the way they respond to setbacks.
Offers.Bet have looked into the stats regarding exactly when United concede goals and are at their most vulnerable across 90 minutes.
The facts suggest that Erik Ten Hag's side start slowly more often than not but rarely fail to deliver in the second half of matches.
The team have scored just 31.25% and conceded 68.75% of their goals in the first half of matches, showing that something is going wrong at the beginning of games in order to make the side start slowly.
The following table shows the bottom ten performing teams in the first half of games, where United are worst of all of them.
|Team
|First half against
|Total against
|Percentage of goals conceded in the first half
Manchester United
11
16
68.75
Bournemouth
15
24
65.22
Liverpool
8
13
61.54
West Ham
7
12
58.33
Brentford
12
21
57.14
Leeds United
10
18
55.56
Brighton
7
14
50
Tottenham
7
14
50
Chelsea
5
11
45.45
Fulham
10
22
45.45
Another interesting stat is that 7 (43.75%) of the 16 goals the club have conceded so far have been in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
