Will David De Gea's Style Work For Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United?

Manchester United conceded a last-minute equalizer against Aston Villa in Perth, with the clutch goal coming from a corner directed to the edge of the six-yard box.

Given the proximity to the goal line and the nature of David de Gea’s timidness amongst the foray of United defenders and Villa attackers, many have been questioning the Spaniard’s suitability to a team that wants to compete for trophies.

De Gea was criticised for these fallibilities at the beginning of his United career. The goalkeeper was often incapable of steering away incoming crosses.

His shot-stopping ability catapulted him to the recognised status as one of Europe’s top goalkeepers. He has won United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year on four occasions across his decade long stint at Old Trafford.

As part of a weak defence which conceded fifty-seven goals last season, de Gea managed to make 3.20 saves on average per ninety minutes, as per FBref.com.

Fans have become disillusioned with his lack of ball-playing ability and inadequate dominance in the box since the arrival of modern goalkeepers such as Ederson and Alisson Becker in the Premier League.

De Gea stops 3.2% of crosses he faces per ninety minutes, the bottom three percentile for goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues over the past three hundred and sixty-five days.

This statistic in combination with Villa’s second goal yesterday sheds light on his frailties with incoming balls into the box.

As for whether his debatable ball-playing ability is sufficient for United to play out from the back, de Gea insisted that he can fulfil this role for Erik ten Hag.

‘I think I showed already,’ he told Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail.

‘If you watch my games with the national team or when we played with Sir Alex at the beginning, you could see it - I don’t need to show to anyone.

I’ve been playing for many years. As always, I’m going to stay quiet, calm and try to show that to the team and play out from the back.’

Last season, de Gea averaged 26.53 touches per ninety minutes, the bottom one percentile.

This low statistic, however, runs parallel with former interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s quote about goalkeepers during his first press conference with United,

'The goalkeeper should have the fewest contacts, because in every league on the world in the world, the goalkeeper is not the best player in on the pitch.

So for that very reason he should not have the highest amount of context.'

Rangnick’s replacement, Erik ten Hag, is noted for his possession-based style of play. The goalkeeper has to be involved for ten Hag's side to successfully play out from the back.

Remko Pasveer, who made twenty-eight appearances under ten Hag across all competitions last season, attempted 34.83 passes per ninety minutes for Ajax. This places him in the ninety-second percentile.

David de Gea, on the other hand, attempted 16.02 passes per ninety minutes. This places him in the bottom one percentile once again and with less than half attempted passes than Pasveer.

As seen in the four pre-season matches so far, ten Hag favours a high defensive line to squeeze the opposition into their own half and to allow the forwards to press.

We could therefore expect the goalkeeper to function in a sweeper role to minimise the space between his position and the defenders.

The evidence, however, suggests that de Gea is not comfortable playing with such outfield responsibility. He averaged a mere 0.24 defensive actions outside his penalty area per ninety minutes, the bottom five percentile.

In comparison, André Onana averaged 4.00 defensive actions outside the penalty area for ten Hag’s Ajax during the 2019/20 season.

With Dean Henderson spending the upcoming 2022/23 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, de Gea has been afforded a clear path to continue his role as United’s number one.

There are two more weeks until United’s opening match of the season against Brighton, in which de Gea will be expected to advance his education as a multi-functional goalkeeper.

The pressure on the famed shot-stopper to become an efficient ball-player begins now.

