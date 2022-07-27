Youth Player Resolves to Become Success at Manchester United

Whilst on pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, Erik ten Hag included two academy products extensively throughout the series of friendly matches.

The former Ajax manager, who is famous for his development of young players, entrusted Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal with the keys to Manchester United’s midfield.

The pair were particularly impressive in their ability to manoeuvre the central areas of the pitch with relative ease against Liverpool in Bangkok, opposing the likes of Thiago Alcântara.

Savage featured twenty times for United’s under-23 side in Premier League 2 last season, whilst Iqbal notched seventeen appearances in the same team.

Both players are now being considered for season-long loan moves as part of their education.

Henry Winter of The Times shared Savage’s resolve to improve his physicality and knowledge, with the Welsh under-19 international hoping to emulate the styles of two United legends.

‘Charlie Savage realised he needed to develop his athleticism and strength – he set up a gym in his parents’ garage during lockdown.

He spent hours watching clips of Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes, studying the way they took the ball and then passed it.’

Although United’s current midfield looks to be rather lightweight in terms of both numbers and quality, Savage and Iqbal – the latter of whom has already played twice for Iraq’s senior national team in 2022 – are still to qualify as first team players in the eyes of the new manager.

Winter noted, that, ‘Erik ten Hag has already emphasised to Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal that they are at the start of their journey and hard work is key to their development.’

