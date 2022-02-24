Premier League Top Four Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table
This season's top-four race is set up to be one of the most exciting in Premier League history. Six different sides fight for the two extra Champions League places, which two will come out on top?
If you're wanting to keep up as the drama unfolds, we here at, MUFCTR have your back. We will be covering every part of the top four race as it happens. From the upcoming fixtures to the results, this is the place to be.
Recent Results
Chelsea: Manchester United: 15/1 Man City (A) 1-0 L 8/2 Burnley (A) 1-1 D 18/1 Brighton (A) 1-1 D 12/2 Southampton (A) 1-1 D
23/1 Tottenham (H) 2-0 W 15/2 Brighton (H) 2-0 W
19/2 Crystal Palace (A) 0-1 W 20/2 Leeds United (A) 2-4 W
West Ham: Arsenal:
22/1 Man United (A) 1-0 L 1/1 Man City (H) 1-2 L
8/2 Watford (H) 1-0 W 23/1 Burnley (H) 0-0 D
13/2 Leicester City (A) 2-2 D 10/2 Wolves (A) 0-1 W
19/2 Newcastle United (H) 1-1 D 19/2 Brentford (H) 2-1 W
Wolves: Tottenham:
22/1 Brentford (A) 1-2 W 9/2 Southampton (H) 2-3 L
10/2 Arsenal (H) 0-1 L 13/2 Wolves (H) 0-2 L
13/2 Tottenham (A) 0-2 W 19/2 Man City (A) 2-3 W
20/2 Leicester City (H) 2-1 W 23/2 Burnley (A) 1-0 L
Upcoming Fixtures
Chelsea: Manchester United:
5/3 Burnley (A) 26/2 Watford (H)
13/3 Newcastle (A) 6/3 Man City (A)
19/3 Norwich City (A) 12/3 Tottenham (H)
2/4 Brentford (H 20/3 Liverpool (A)
9/4 Southampton (A) 2/4 Leicester City (H)
West Ham: Arsenal:
27/2 wolves (H) 24/2 Wolves (H)
5/3 Liverpool (A) 6/3 Watford (A)
13/3 Aston Villa (H) 13/3 Leicester City (H)
20/3 Tottenham (A) 16/3 Liverpool (H)
3/4 Everton (H) 19/3 Aston Villa (A)
Wolves: Tottenham:
24/2 Arsenal (A) 26/2 Leeds United (A)
27/2 West Ham (A) 7/3 Everton (H)
5/3 Crystal Palace (H) 12/3 Man United (A)
10/3 Watford (H) 16/3 Brighton (A)
13/3 Everton (A) 20/3 West Ham (H)
News Updates
- Antonio Conte calls out Tottenham board following loss to Burnley
- Arsenal and Wolves face each other tonight in a top-four battle
- Manchester United's Edison Cavani out with groin injury Here
- West Ham's Kurt Zouma back from bad illness
- Both Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic forced off against Lille
Current League Table
Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
Chelsea 25 14 8 3 49 18 +31 50
Man United 26 13 7 6 44 34 +10 46
West Ham 26 12 6 8 45 34 +11 42
Arsenal 23 13 3 7 36 26 +10 42
Wolves 24 12 4 8 23 18 +5 40
Tottenham 24 12 3 9 31 32 -1 39
