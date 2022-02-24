Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Premier League Top Four Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

This season's top-four race is set up to be one of the most exciting in Premier League history. Six different sides fight for the two extra Champions League places, which two will come out on top?

If you're wanting to keep up as the drama unfolds, we here at, MUFCTR have your back. We will be covering every part of the top four race as it happens. From the upcoming fixtures to the results, this is the place to be. 

Champions League

Recent Results 

Chelsea:                                                                 Manchester United:            15/1 Man City (A) 1-0           L                               8/2 Burnley (A) 1-1              D  18/1 Brighton (A) 1-1            D                              12/2 Southampton (A) 1-1  D
23/1 Tottenham (H) 2-0      W                              15/2 Brighton (H) 2-0         W
19/2 Crystal Palace (A) 0-1  W                             20/2 Leeds United (A) 2-4  W 

West Ham:                                                              Arsenal:
22/1 Man United (A) 1-0             L                         1/1 Man City (H) 1-2      L
8/2 Watford (H) 1-0                   W                         23/1 Burnley (H) 0-0    D
13/2 Leicester City (A) 2-2         D                         10/2 Wolves (A) 0-1      W
19/2 Newcastle United (H) 1-1  D                         19/2 Brentford (H) 2-1  W

Wolves:                                                                   Tottenham:
22/1 Brentford (A) 1-2          W                               9/2 Southampton (H) 2-3  L
10/2 Arsenal (H) 0-1             L                                13/2 Wolves (H) 0-2            L
13/2 Tottenham (A) 0-2       W                               19/2 Man City (A) 2-3         W
20/2 Leicester City (H) 2-1  W                               23/2 Burnley (A) 1-0            L

Upcoming Fixtures

Chelsea:                                                                  Manchester United:
5/3 Burnley (A)                                                         26/2 Watford (H)
13/3 Newcastle (A)                                                  6/3 Man City (A)
19/3 Norwich City (A)                                              12/3 Tottenham (H)
2/4 Brentford (H                                                      20/3 Liverpool (A)
9/4 Southampton (A)                                              2/4 Leicester City (H)

West Ham:                                                               Arsenal:
27/2 wolves (H)                                                        24/2 Wolves (H)
5/3 Liverpool (A)                                                      6/3 Watford (A)
13/3 Aston Villa (H)                                                  13/3 Leicester City (H)
20/3 Tottenham (A)                                                 16/3 Liverpool (H)
3/4 Everton (H)                                                        19/3 Aston Villa (A)

Wolves:                                                                     Tottenham:
24/2 Arsenal (A)                                                        26/2 Leeds United (A)
27/2 West Ham (A)                                                   7/3 Everton (H)
5/3 Crystal Palace (H)                                              12/3 Man United (A)
10/3 Watford (H)                                                      16/3 Brighton (A)
13/3 Everton (A)                                                       20/3 West Ham (H)

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here

News Updates

  • Antonio Conte calls out Tottenham board following loss to Burnley
  • Arsenal and Wolves face each other tonight in a top-four battle
  • Manchester United's Edison Cavani out with groin injury Here
  • West Ham's Kurt Zouma back from bad illness
  • Both Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic forced off against Lille

Current League Table

Team             Played      Won    Drawn   Lost      GF    GA    GD         Points  

Chelsea           25            14          8          3        49    18     +31           50

Man United     26            13          7          6        44    34     +10          46

West Ham       26            12          6          8        45    34     +11           42

Arsenal            23            13           3          7        36    26     +10          42     

Wolves            24            12           4          8        23    18     +5            40

Tottenham      24            12           3          9        31    32      -1            39

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

UEFA
News

Report: UEFA To Move Champions League Final Away From St Petersburg, Russia

By Neil Andrew
10 seconds ago
Akanji
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Offer Top Transfer Target €15m Per Year Contract

By Matt Thielen
5 minutes ago
Champions League
Columns

Premier League Top Four Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

By Damon Carr
45 minutes ago
Roy Keane
Quotes

Roy Keane Suggests Manchester United Should go After Diego Simeone

By Rhys James
48 minutes ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Preparing to End Sponsorship Deal With Russian Airline Aeroflot as Russia Attacks Ukraine

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
Manchester United Flag Badge
News

Manchester United 22/23 Third Kit Information Leaked

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
Manuel Akanji
News

Report: Manchester United 'Pushing' to Sign Borussia Dortmund Defender Manuel Akanji

By Rhys James
4 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

'I Still Cannot Believe the First Half' - Ralf Rangnick on Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

By Rhys James
16 hours ago