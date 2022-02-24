Premier League Top Four Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

This season's top-four race is set up to be one of the most exciting in Premier League history. Six different sides fight for the two extra Champions League places, which two will come out on top?

Recent Results

Chelsea: Manchester United: 15/1 Man City (A) 1-0 L 8/2 Burnley (A) 1-1 D 18/1 Brighton (A) 1-1 D 12/2 Southampton (A) 1-1 D

23/1 Tottenham (H) 2-0 W 15/2 Brighton (H) 2-0 W

19/2 Crystal Palace (A) 0-1 W 20/2 Leeds United (A) 2-4 W

West Ham: Arsenal:

22/1 Man United (A) 1-0 L 1/1 Man City (H) 1-2 L

8/2 Watford (H) 1-0 W 23/1 Burnley (H) 0-0 D

13/2 Leicester City (A) 2-2 D 10/2 Wolves (A) 0-1 W

19/2 Newcastle United (H) 1-1 D 19/2 Brentford (H) 2-1 W

Wolves: Tottenham:

22/1 Brentford (A) 1-2 W 9/2 Southampton (H) 2-3 L

10/2 Arsenal (H) 0-1 L 13/2 Wolves (H) 0-2 L

13/2 Tottenham (A) 0-2 W 19/2 Man City (A) 2-3 W

20/2 Leicester City (H) 2-1 W 23/2 Burnley (A) 1-0 L

Upcoming Fixtures

Chelsea: Manchester United:

5/3 Burnley (A) 26/2 Watford (H)

13/3 Newcastle (A) 6/3 Man City (A)

19/3 Norwich City (A) 12/3 Tottenham (H)

2/4 Brentford (H 20/3 Liverpool (A)

9/4 Southampton (A) 2/4 Leicester City (H)

West Ham: Arsenal:

27/2 wolves (H) 24/2 Wolves (H)

5/3 Liverpool (A) 6/3 Watford (A)

13/3 Aston Villa (H) 13/3 Leicester City (H)

20/3 Tottenham (A) 16/3 Liverpool (H)

3/4 Everton (H) 19/3 Aston Villa (A)

Wolves: Tottenham:

24/2 Arsenal (A) 26/2 Leeds United (A)

27/2 West Ham (A) 7/3 Everton (H)

5/3 Crystal Palace (H) 12/3 Man United (A)

10/3 Watford (H) 16/3 Brighton (A)

13/3 Everton (A) 20/3 West Ham (H)



Current League Table

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points

Chelsea 25 14 8 3 49 18 +31 50

Man United 26 13 7 6 44 34 +10 46

West Ham 26 12 6 8 45 34 +11 42

Arsenal 23 13 3 7 36 26 +10 42

Wolves 24 12 4 8 23 18 +5 40

Tottenham 24 12 3 9 31 32 -1 39

