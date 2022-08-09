Why Have Manchester United Bid For Adrien Rabiot?

Adrien Rabiot is close to becoming Erik ten Hag's fourth signing as Manchester United manager. What does the central midfielder bring to a team?

Rabiot progressed through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and went on to garner 227 appearances for the club, winning five Ligue 1 titles across his seven-year stint with the first team.

Deployed as part of the midfield, Rabiot has played the majority of his career as a deep-lying central-midfielder or to the left of the central area in the mezzala role.

IMAGO / Panthermedia

Erik ten Hag is noted for his disciplined approach to management.

He has already served with austerity at United - during pre-season, a player was dropped from the starting line-up for arriving late to meetings.

Rabiot is famed for his ill-discipline.

During his spell with PSG, the Frenchman played against United in the Champions League.

After his team's defeat, he was suspended for partying that same evening and for liking Patrice Evra's celebratory Instagram post.

Despite featuring forty-five times for Juventus last season, the Old Lady are keen to sell Rabiot. He is one of their highest-paid players.

Fans expressed bemusement at some of his performances across last season, with a few commenting via Football Italia,

'Lazy, entitled and does not press enough. No wonder PSG were happy to get rid of him [...] No more drama please.'

And another..., 'If Allegri calls this performance good then he is blind. Rabiot is giving worse after worse performances and still able to start. This is purely on Allegri.'

IMAGO / Insidefoto

So, why are United close to recruiting a player with such undesired excess baggage?

During his fluctuating spell at PSG, Rabiot did indeed gain plaudits for his positive performances.

After his first call-up to France's national men's squad, for whom he has now received twenty-nine caps, Julian Laurens of ESPN sung Rabiot's (then 21) praises,

'There is nothing he can't do and he can play anywhere, including as an advanced playmaker. His left foot is a delight.'

'He is tall, strong -- even if it's an area where he will have to improve -- and very mobile. He sees things before they happen and his intelligence is a huge advantage.'

United's current lack of midfield intelligence and quality has been widely scorned by viewers. But does Rabiot provide a viable solution to this?

Over the 2020-21 season, Rabiot completed 90.4% of all passes per ninety minutes, placing him in the top percentile compared to his midfield peers, as per FBRef.com.

His long-pass average was an impressive 89.7%.

Last season, however, his numbers dipped. Rabiot completed 82.7% of passes per ninety. For his position, this decrease in accuracy can prove to be costly, wasteful, and unreliable.

Juventus' French midfielder clearly has talented ability, but inconsistent application. Ring any bells?

IMAGO / PA Images

United's midfield has been shed this summer. Given the departures of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, and Paul Pogba, ten Hag is faced with very limited options.

Rabiot is an experienced midfielder that should bring some sort of quality to an inadequate central area, add depth to the squad, and adhere to United's budget without affecting the proposed de Jong deal.

Although described as an 'elegant' player, is Rabiot worth it? Juventus, a club United should view as peers, are seeking to sell him.

His off-field baggage and attitude do not exactly fit into the ten Hag mould. The Dutchman has already spoken about purchasing players who are the "right" ones, rather than any talented mercenary.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This deal screams off missight and lack of nuance in manoeuvring the transfer window. But do John Murtough and ten Hag spot a diamond in the rough, waiting to be polished?

During his final season at PSG, when compared with midfielders in Europe, Rabiot slotted into the ninety-eighth percentile for progressive carries.

He averaged five hundred metres average distance in carrying the ball per ninety minutes, placing him in the top ninety-ninth percentile that season.

Rabiot has previously demonstrated his ability to take the ball, keep it, and progress further up the field transitioning into attacking areas.

Ten Hag favours top-quality ball-players in midfield, which United were severely lacking in the Premier League opening fixture defeat to Brighton.

Will the new manager, however, be able to reignite - and more importantly, to stabilise - Rabiot's quality in such regard?

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon