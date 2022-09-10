Ex Liverpool Defender Speaks About New Manchester United Signing

A former Liverpool defender has spoken out about his opinion on Manchester United’s newest signing.

United beat Liverpool 2-1 at home just some weeks ago.

Former Liverpool left back Jose Enrique has spoken about whether Antony will impress or not in the Premier League this season.

Enrique has been very vocal on social media in the past months about Liverpool and United in particular.

Antony made headlines on his United debut when he scored the opening goals in the Red Devils 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Speaking exclusively to the Utd Transfer Room and FreeSuperTips, Enrique delivered his verdict on Antony;

‘Anthony scored on his Man United debut, do you think he'll impress in the Premier League this season?’

“To be honest, I didn't know much about him before he came to the Premier League because I don't watch much Dutch football.

From what I saw in the game, he was very left-footed, very tricky and had an eye for goal.

He's still really young and it'll be about coping with the pressure of playing for a club like Manchester United.”

“The fans at the moment seem quite happy, but if things start to turn against the team again then it could become difficult.

Obviously from what's happened in the past few years, a couple of defeats and people will start to turn again.

If he can handle that pressure, then he has the ability to perform.

But it's like when they paid that sort of money for Sancho, he struggled in his first season.”

“When you spend that sort of money, eventually you'll get it right, but I think the problem for years has been not trusting the manager.

It looks like they are doing that with Erik Ten Hag and I like the look of him so far.

Obviously, I don't like to talk about Manchester United too much or see them doing well, but I like this manager.

I believe they can do well if he's backed properly.

Manchester United is Manchester United, they will come back sooner or later, I'd rather it be later but they will come back at some point.”

“They surprised me in this transfer window because they've eventually brought in what the manager wanted.

They've not really done that with the other managers, so it did surprise me.

If they keep doing that and trust him, then they can build a really good team because they have the money to do so.

And if the team is doing well, then they'll continue to spend.”

