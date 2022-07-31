'You've Got To Do More' - Ex-Manchester United Defender Viv Anderson On Aaron Wan-Bissaka Losing His Place To Diogo Dalot

Former Manchester United defender Viv Anderson has spoken about Aaron Wan-Bissaka losing his place to Diogo Dalot at Manchester United - saying he has "Got to do more".

21/22 was somewhat of a breakthrough season for Dalot - who won a place in the first choice starting 11 for this first time after the arrival of interim coach Ralf Rangnick - and has stayed there under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Anderson, who often played at right-back throughout his career, spoke exclusively to UtdTrasferroom, courtesy of Bet365: "I think one's good at going forward and one's good at being a defender. A combination of the two would be some player."

"When Wan-Bissaka first went (To United), I quite liked him at Crystal Palace, but you have to do a lot more going forwards at Manchester United."

The Englishman, now 24, has played 125 times since joining The Red Devils in 2019, scoring twice and making 10 assists in the process.

"You have to create things because the emphasis is on you to beat the opposition, especially at home. The full-backs are key, they have to be able to push forward and get back. Wan-Bissaka's got better at going forward but I still think he needs a lot of improvement."

He finished: "Dalot was on the fringes a lot but the manager's come in and put him in before Wan-Bissaka and he's clearly going to be the one starting the season. Aaron's got the train hard, work hard and when he gets his opportunity he's got to show the manager what he can do."

