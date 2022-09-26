Ex Scotland Player Says Scott McTominay Needs To Consistently Perform To Continue Playing Ahead Of Casemiro

A former Scotland player and Celtic legend has spoken about Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

McTominay has played ahead of Casemiro since the Brazilians arrival at Old Trafford.

McTominay was on the brink of losing his place in the United eleven following a terrible start to the season, alongside his teammates.

However, since the arrival of Casemiro, United fans have been treated to a new version of the Scotsman.

McTominay almost looks like a new player with some standout performances both for United and Scotland.

The midfielder has highly benefited from play alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park.

Former Scotland international and Celtic legend Simon Donnelly has spoken about McTominay.

In an exclusive interview given to OLBG and shared with the Utd Transfer Room, Donnelly said;

“Casemiro has just arrived and is a big name player, he wouldn't have come to just sit on the bench. I think McTominay has another big fight on his hands, he's had a good start to the season.

For Scotland, he's started playing in midfield when he usually plays at the back, but Steve Clark has recognised his performances at United and put him in midfield. Scott will need to do what he's doing to keep his place in that United team.

McTominay is playing at Manchester United, if he wanted to leave he wouldn't have any shortage of interest in the Premier League.”

