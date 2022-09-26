Skip to main content
Ex Scotland Player Says Scott McTominay Needs To Consistently Perform To Continue Playing Ahead Of Casemiro

IMAGO / PA Images

Ex Scotland Player Says Scott McTominay Needs To Consistently Perform To Continue Playing Ahead Of Casemiro

A former Scotland player and Celtic legend has stated that Scott McTominay needs to continue performing consistently if he is to keep Casemiro on the bench.

A former Scotland player and Celtic legend has spoken about Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

McTominay has played ahead of Casemiro since the Brazilians arrival at Old Trafford.

McTominay was on the brink of losing his place in the United eleven following a terrible start to the season, alongside his teammates. 

However, since the arrival of Casemiro, United fans have been treated to a new version of the Scotsman. 

McTominay almost looks like a new player with some standout performances both for United and Scotland. 

Scott Mctominay

The midfielder has highly benefited from play alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park. 

Former Scotland international and Celtic legend Simon Donnelly has spoken about McTominay. 

In an exclusive interview given to OLBG and shared with the Utd Transfer Room, Donnelly said;

“Casemiro has just arrived and is a big name player, he wouldn't have come to just sit on the bench. I think McTominay has another big fight on his hands, he's had a good start to the season.

For Scotland, he's started playing in midfield when he usually plays at the back, but Steve Clark has recognised his performances at United and put him in midfield. Scott will need to do what he's doing to keep his place in that United team.

McTominay is playing at Manchester United, if he wanted to leave he wouldn't have any shortage of interest in the Premier League.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Scott Mctominay
Exclusives

Ex Scotland Player Says Scott McTominay Needs To Consistently Perform To Continue Playing Ahead Of Casemiro

By Alex Wallace
Woodward IMAGO PA Images
Quotes

Revealed: Ed Woodward Denied Eric Cantona A 'President' Job At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Sir Alex Ferguson
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says 10 Years Is Too Long For Manchester United To Wait For A Premier League Title

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says Manchester United Players Have To Perform Consistently

By Alex Wallace
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Quotes

Antony On Adapting To Manchester United Life And Bonding With Casemiro

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez On The Premier League & Media Criticism

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Roma & Ex-Manchester United Star Nemanja Matic Says Harry Maguire Critics Have No Life

By Rhys James
Manchester United Logo
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Reveals His Agent Apologised For Bringing Him To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace