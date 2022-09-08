Exclusive: Gus Poyet Says Youngster Should Leave Manchester United

Facundo Pellistri is one of Manchester United’s many young talents.

However, former Chelsea and Spurs midfielder Gus Poyet has said that he thinks the winger should leave United.

The ex Brighton boss believes that Pellistri should leave United ahead of the FIFA World Cup if he wants to play for his nation.

The Uruguayan has been loaned out during his time at United so far as well as making some small fringe appearances.

The World Cup takes place in just over two months time with many players wanting to represent their country on the world stage.

Pellistri will want to be apart of the Uruguay squad however, Poyet believes he would need to leave United for this to be a possibility.

With the youngster not getting the game time he desires at the moment, it may be more beneficial for Pellistri to leave United.

Speaking exclusively to Midnite and United Transfer Room, Poyet said;

“Yes, Pellistri will struggle to get game time. It would be good for him to go somewhere and play, because the World Cup is around the corner and he is very important for the Uruguay team because the coach [Diego Alonso] has lots of faith in his ability, he's a proper winger.

He needs to find a place to play, like Luis Suarez who is playing at Nacional week in week out, training with the first team and getting game time three months before the World Cup, Pellistri should do something similar.”

