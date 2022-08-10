Exclusive | ‘It’s Annoying’ - Louis Saha on if Manchester United Should Drop Their Interest in Frenkie de Jong

Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has given his thoughts on the Frenkie de Jong deal.

It has not been a secret that Erik ten Hag's number one target heading into this transfer window was Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

However, after months of chasing him, De Jong has apparently rejected all of United's advances.

It's being reported that he wants Champions League football and if he was going to join a Premier League club then it would likely be Chelsea.

Fans are starting to get annoyed with the situation now due to him clearly not wanting to play at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite the lack of interest from the Dutchman, United are still hanging around hoping that he changes his mind.

Speaking to United Transfer Room, on behalf of ThePuntersPage, former Man United striker Louis Saha has said that Ten Hag should have 'every tool' possible to make this deal happen.

"I think if Ten Hag is strongly linked to the player and his style, then I think he should be given every tool to make that happen," said Saha.

"Clearly, he has a plan and if a player fits into that plan, then why not.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

"Of course, there can be targets who are a plan B or plan C, but they can still bring some strength to this midfield.

"I'm sure we all think that the midfield is an area that can improve, as well as the striker position depending on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

"Manchester United need strength and need competition in every area and players with that sort of calibre can be difficult to bring in.

"When it's their agents doing the talking and taking care of the deals can be a problem.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

"Communication might be a problem when it comes to those sorts of signings.

"The beauty of playing for one of the best clubs in the world gets overshadowed in a way because it's just a lot of talk.

"It's annoying because it's a new era and the agents can use all of the tools at their disposal to get the negotiation to go their way.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

"It's really hard because we've lost touch with our morals, it should be about a player wanting to join a club and enjoying his football.

"Now it seems like the details in the negotiation seems to be taking over and it's a lot more complicated than it used to be.

"It gets highlighted by the press which isn't helpful either."

