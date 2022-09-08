Skip to main content

Exclusive: Jaap Stam On The Two Biggest Leaders At Manchester United

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has given his thoughts on the biggest two leaders at the club at the moment - one being Cristiano Ronaldo.
Last season many fans criticised a lack of leadership on the pitch at Manchester United. However, things have been more positive in recent times and the club have won their last four games.

Many say this is partly due to the change in spirit and mentality of the players in the team - which is often to do with the big personalities asserting themselves and setting an example.

Jaap Stam spoke exclusively to UtdTransferRoom (Courtesy of Bet365) about who he thinks those players are at United.

He said: "If you look at the team, it looks like Bruno (Fernandes) is one of the leaders. You're still looking at (Cristiano) Ronaldo too in terms of how he's acting - he's got a positive reaction when you see him on the pitch talking to players, giving confidence to players.

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano

"With his quality, his experience and how people look at him, how players look at him, he's still a very important figure in the dressing room as well and being positive to the score, and helping them out even when he's not playing. I think Bruno is trying to do so. 

"Even youngsters like our new players - like Martinez coming in, and talking to players, and trying to bring confidence to players, and Eriksen - I don't know if he's a natural leader as well, he's got the experience of course.

He finished: "If you look at potential leaders, for now, I would say that Bruno and Ronaldo are the two who have got a lot of influence in the dressing room."

