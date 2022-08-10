Exclusive | ‘Lack of Confidence’ - Louis Saha on What Went Wrong in Manchester United’s Loss Against Brighton

Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has blamed a 'lack of confidence' on why the Red Devils lost at home to Brighton in the opening Premier League game.

On Sunday, Manchester United opened their Premier League season against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

The United faithful got to see new boys Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen for the first time in a competitive game.

However, it didn't go to plan and the start of Erik ten Hag's reign at Manchester United ended in defeat.

Brighton 100% deserved the win and despite a solid looking pre-season, the Red Devils just fell apart and didn't look up to it.

In an exclusive interview with United Transfer Room, on behalf of ThePuntersPage, Louis Saha gave his thoughts on what went wrong against Brighton on the weekend.

What went wrong in Man United's loss against Brighton in your opinion?

"You could say that Manchester United didn't create enough chances or take the ones that they did make.

"They didn't defend well enough, especially in the first half.

"Basically, it's down to the first half and it not being good enough, I don't think they particularly played well overall.

"But there's a lack of confidence in the team and you can see it in the way they performed.

"During pre-season we saw some good things, I know it isn't the same and the Premier League is a tough competition, but there were good signs.

"I don't think people should be panicking right now or exaggerating the situation because it is only the first game.

"It could be beneficial in a way because people might have some stronger words to say inside the club.

"But for me, I don't think there's a need to panic just because of one game."

