Skip to main content

Lee Sharpe Reveals 'Incredible' Favourite All-Time Manchester United Teammate

Lee Sharpe has revealed his favourite teammate at Manchester United as well as his best moments, including one against Barcelona.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ex-Manchester United's Lee Sharpe played for The Red Devils between 1988 and 1996 - with a number of big moments along the way.

The former winger/midfielder played a total of 199 games for United, scoring 27 goals and making 28 assists in the process.

He spoke exclusively to United Transfer Room (Courtesy of Free Bets) about his time at the club:

"Favourite moment? There's a few - there would be too many to pick out one. My hat-trick at Highbury, the European Cup Winners Cup against Barcelona in Rotterdam, winning the first title, there's so many to mention. 

Lee Sharpe

He was then asked about his favourite player to play with during his time at the club: "I'd probably have to go with Bryan Robson. When I got to the club, being a left-winger and an Aston Villa fan as a kid, I was always into ball players and people who got you off your seat and entertained you. 

"Tony Morley and Gary Shaw were my sort of players. When I got there, I was looking forward to seeing Gordon Strachan and Jesper Olsen, and as much as I love those two players - I thought they were awesome.

He finished: Bryan Robson was just on another level. The bloke dictated games, looked after everyone, he was a proper leader. He was an absolute monster of a player, it was incredible."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lee Sharpe
Exclusives

Exclusive: Lee Sharpe Reveals His Favourite All-Time Manchester United Teammate

By Rhys James
martial optus stadium
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Martial Penalty Goal Against Manchester City

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Martial Scores Headed Goal Against Manchester City

By Alex Wallace
Erling Haaland with Manchester City
Match Day

Watch: All Of Erling Haaland’s Goals vs Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Match Day

Watch: Antony Scores Incredible Goal Against Manchester City

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
Match Day

Manchester United Fans Walk Out Of Etihad Stadium At Half Time

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Forced Off In Manchester Derby Through Injury

By Alex Wallace
Erling Haaland with Manchester City
Match Day

Watch: Erling Haaland Headed Goal Gives Manchester City 2-0 Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace