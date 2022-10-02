Exclusive: Lee Sharpe Reveals His Favourite All-Time Manchester United Teammate

Ex-Manchester United's Lee Sharpe played for The Red Devils between 1988 and 1996 - with a number of big moments along the way.

The former winger/midfielder played a total of 199 games for United, scoring 27 goals and making 28 assists in the process.

He spoke exclusively to United Transfer Room about his time at the club:

"Favourite moment? There's a few - there would be too many to pick out one. My hat-trick at Highbury, the European Cup Winners Cup against Barcelona in Rotterdam, winning the first title, there's so many to mention.

He was then asked about his favourite player to play with during his time at the club: "I'd probably have to go with Bryan Robson. When I got to the club, being a left-winger and an Aston Villa fan as a kid, I was always into ball players and people who got you off your seat and entertained you.

"Tony Morley and Gary Shaw were my sort of players. When I got there, I was looking forward to seeing Gordon Strachan and Jesper Olsen, and as much as I love those two players - I thought they were awesome.

He finished: Bryan Robson was just on another level. The bloke dictated games, looked after everyone, he was a proper leader. He was an absolute monster of a player, it was incredible."

