Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker on How Erik Ten Hag Can Fix Manchester United’s Issues

Former Aston Villa player Nigel Reo-Coker has given his thoughts on Manchester United's start to the Premier League.

Beating Liverpool on Monday has papered over the cracks of a fairly poor start for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Red Devils got absolutely destroyed by Brentford the weekend prior and it forced the Glazers to dip into the transfer market, signing Casemiro from Real Madrid for €70million.

Even though Ten Hag has proven that he can tactically match the best coaches in the Premier League, he'll have to do it over a sustained period of time in the league.

Fortunately for him, it looks like funds are going to be made available to him so he can sign some more players for his team.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Even though Casemiro massively improves the side, not everyone is convinced that he was the right signing, considering his age and the fee the Reds are paying for him.

Speaking to United Transfer Room, on behalf of OLBG, Nigel Reo-Coker said that Manchester United should've signed Aurelien Tchouameni instead of Casemiro.

"I must say that for me Manchester United played very well against Liverpool and I think that is what's expected of that club.

"My thing with that performance is they have to do it week in and week out for the whole season.

"I think they lifted up the levels because of what happened at Brentford and because it was their biggest rivals Liverpool.

"Are they going to be as consistent playing at a high level and high tempo which is what is expected of Manchester United?

"That's what I'm looking to see, and I'm intrigued if they can keep it up.

"I think Casemiro is a great signing for them because they've been lacking that midfield general in my opinion ever since Roy Keane left.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Even since Michael Carrick, someone who can control the game for you.

"I think McTominay and Fred are good players to have, but they don't have the ability to be midfield generals where they can dictate the pace of a game.

"They needed someone who is comfortable taking the ball off the back four, making forward passes and arriving on the edge of the opposition box.

"I think from Real Madrid's perspective, it's a great bit of business because to sell a player who's 30 years old for £70 million to Manchester United is an excellent deal.

"For me, Real Madrid seem to be reinvesting in youth and up-and-coming talent, so I think Manchester United should have gone for Tchouameni from Monaco.

"I watched him play in the Champions League, he's only 22 years old and already a full French international.

"He is a midfielder who can play anywhere, and I remember Cesc Fabregas doing an interview saying that as well.

"He can be a box-to-box midfielder, he can be a defensive midfielder, or he could be a number 10.

IMAGO / Buzzi

"I think that's where the money should have gone, pay that sort of money for a young player like that who is someone who could be world class and you can build around him for the future.

"No disrespect to Casemiro but if he was still very valued and important to Real Madrid, then I don't think they would have sold him.

"Real Madrid are the one club who never need to sell players, but they went and brought Tchouameni in which shows you the direction they're heading in.

"Compared to Manchester United, you can still question the direction they're going in with the recruitment."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon