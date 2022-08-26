Skip to main content

Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker on Why Jadon Sancho Hasn’t ‘Performed’ at Manchester United

Former Premier League player Nigel Reo-Coker has given his thoughts on why Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United hasn't worked out.

When Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United last summer from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £76million, he was meant to transform their attack.

However, the England international hasn't done that, in fact, he's only scored six times in 41 appearances for the Red Devils.

Fortunately, he did score in the win against Liverpool last game week, something fans are hoping will give him more confidence for the upcoming season.

Speaking to United Transfer Room, on behalf of OLBG, Nigel Reo-Coker explained why he thinks Sacho isn't performing for Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United vs Liverpool

"That goal against Liverpool was a big goal for him, I'm a big Jadon Sancho fan but I just don't think he's performed at the levels needed for Manchester United so far.

"It goes to show how difficult it is adapting from the German league to the Premier League because it's a completely different kettle of fish.

"The Premier League is so demanding, so competitive and he already has a target on his back because he plays for Manchester United.

Sancho goal Palace

"Teams always raise their levels to another standard when they play Manchester United.

"He's had a year of experience now being a Manchester United player and he has to be able to take the burden on.

"He needs to show that he's supposed to be a star of this team and prove a point.

"He hasn't done it enough so far and it shows me that he could be lacking in that self-belief and confidence in himself."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sancho goal Palace
Exclusives

Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker on Why Jadon Sancho Hasn’t ‘Performed’ at Manchester United

By Charlie Webb
Erik ten Hag
Exclusives

Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker on How Erik Ten Hag Can Fix Manchester United’s Issues

By Charlie Webb
Joao Pedro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Jorge Mendes Enters New Contacts With Napoli For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
IMAGO / Sportimage
News

Southampton vs Manchester United | Early Team News | Premier League | St. Mary's Stadium

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

John Barnes On Manchester United Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Casemiro unveiled at Manchester United
Quotes

Casemiro Confessed Who His Favourite Manchester United Player Was Growing Up

By Saul Escudero
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Three-Times Champions League Winner

By Soumyajit Roy