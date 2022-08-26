Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker on Why Jadon Sancho Hasn’t ‘Performed’ at Manchester United

Former Premier League player Nigel Reo-Coker has given his thoughts on why Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United hasn't worked out.

When Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United last summer from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £76million, he was meant to transform their attack.

However, the England international hasn't done that, in fact, he's only scored six times in 41 appearances for the Red Devils.

Fortunately, he did score in the win against Liverpool last game week, something fans are hoping will give him more confidence for the upcoming season.

Speaking to United Transfer Room, on behalf of OLBG, Nigel Reo-Coker explained why he thinks Sacho isn't performing for Manchester United.

"That goal against Liverpool was a big goal for him, I'm a big Jadon Sancho fan but I just don't think he's performed at the levels needed for Manchester United so far.

"It goes to show how difficult it is adapting from the German league to the Premier League because it's a completely different kettle of fish.

"The Premier League is so demanding, so competitive and he already has a target on his back because he plays for Manchester United.

"Teams always raise their levels to another standard when they play Manchester United.

"He's had a year of experience now being a Manchester United player and he has to be able to take the burden on.

"He needs to show that he's supposed to be a star of this team and prove a point.

"He hasn't done it enough so far and it shows me that he could be lacking in that self-belief and confidence in himself."

