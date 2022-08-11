Exclusive | ‘No Excuses’ - Louis Saha on Erik Ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has given his thoughts on if Erik ten Hag will be given an ample amount of time at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's first professional game as Manchester United's manager didn't go exactly to plan.

The Red Devils got played off the park against Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion in their first game of the Premier League season.

The buzz around the club has disappeared overnight and fans have already called for a boycott during the Man United vs Liverpool game at Old Trafford later this month.

Losing to Brighton won't be the reason why Ten Hag leaves or is fired by United but we know as soon as criticism is put on the board and owners, things only get worse for everyone at the club.

It has happened with the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, so who is to say it won't happen with Ten Hag in the future?

Speaking United Transfer Room, on behalf of ThePuntersPage, Louis Saha gave his thoughts on if Ten Hag would meet the same fate as previous Manchester United managers.

"I don't think so," Saha said.

"I don't think it'll happen for the simple fact that it's a long-term plan.

"Secondly, it's because I think the style of play will be right for Manchester United, maybe some performances and individual performances will challenge that style at times.

"But the quality in this squad will win games, that's for sure.

"It's just a matter of how many and how close you are from the top, but I think the style will be there.

"It's a good foundation in terms of his charisma on the touchline, you could see that he was composed but also not happy with what he was seeing.

"I obviously don't know what happened in the dressing room or what he said, but he looks like a strong character.

"From time to time, it will help him in terms of who is brought into the club.

"Sir Alex Ferguson for example, whether he comes into a bigger role I don't know but it isn't bad advice to get from someone like him.

"Steve McClaren is there so he's someone he can go to for advice as well, so I have no doubt the club is giving all the power to Erik Ten Hag.

"This is because it's a long-term plan, I don't think it'll be affected by the fans being unhappy or the press trying to build up pressure.

"Everything needs to kick on at the club, there can be absolutely no excuses from anyone.

"Players coming in will obviously help, but I believe this squad can still do it."

