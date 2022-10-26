Skip to main content
Freddy Adu Reflects On Sir Alex Ferguson Quote During Manchester United Trial

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Freddy Adu Reflects On Sir Alex Ferguson Quote During Manchester United Trial

Freddy Adu was given a trial at Manchester United early on in his career. At 14 the American was labeled as the ‘next Pele’.

Freddy Adu was an American wonderkid who at the early stages of his career was a majorly sought after player. At the age of just 14 Adu was labeled as ‘the next Pele’.

Just a few years later, Adu had signed with a side in the MLS before receiving an invitation for a trial at Manchester United. The attacking midfielder has spoken to Utd Transfer Room via Offers.Bet about his initial reactions to the news.

Adu said; “I was in Maryland with my family at the time and I remember my agent at the time, Richard Motzkin, saying that Manchester United want you to come over. I was sitting there and I can't lie that whilst I was really ecstatic, I was really nervous. I was thinking 'Jheez!'”

Sir Alex Ferguson

Whilst on trial at United, Sir Alex Ferguson released a famous quote about the American’s time on trial at the club. It read;

Freddy has done all right. He is a talented boy. He’ll go back to the US and we’ll keep a check on him. When he is 18, we will have to assess what we can do next”

Adu has reflected and looked back on that famous line from Sir Alex. Speaking about it, he said;

“It meant the world to me to hear that from Sir Alex Ferguson because, in my opinion, he was the best coach in the world. 

Freddy Adu USA USMNT

The guy is legendary and he knew talent, so when he sees you and he says that you are very talented, that just validated the amount of talent that I had and gave me a lot of confidence.

When I went there I did well, so after being at Man U and being around all those players, I remember performing extremely well because my confidence was at an all-time high.

At that time, just being around those players for a few weeks, took my game to another level.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sir Alex Ferguson
Exclusives

Freddy Adu Reflects On Sir Alex Ferguson Quote During Manchester United Trial

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Casemiro Looks Ahead To Brazils World Cup Campaign

By Alex Wallace
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Quotes

Antony Dreams Of Playing For Brazil In FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC
Transfers

Manchester United Closely Following Lille Striker

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
News

Michael Edwards Not Close To Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star: What Is Wrong With Marcus Rashford's Finishing?

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Revealed: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start After Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Dispute?

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
News

Harry Maguire & Two Others Return To Manchester United Training

By Rhys James