Freddy Adu Reflects On Sir Alex Ferguson Quote During Manchester United Trial

Freddy Adu was an American wonderkid who at the early stages of his career was a majorly sought after player. At the age of just 14 Adu was labeled as ‘the next Pele’.

Just a few years later, Adu had signed with a side in the MLS before receiving an invitation for a trial at Manchester United. The attacking midfielder has spoken to Utd Transfer Room via Offers.Bet about his initial reactions to the news.

Adu said; “I was in Maryland with my family at the time and I remember my agent at the time, Richard Motzkin, saying that Manchester United want you to come over. I was sitting there and I can't lie that whilst I was really ecstatic, I was really nervous. I was thinking 'Jheez!'”

IMAGO / PA Images

Whilst on trial at United, Sir Alex Ferguson released a famous quote about the American’s time on trial at the club. It read;

“Freddy has done all right. He is a talented boy. He’ll go back to the US and we’ll keep a check on him. When he is 18, we will have to assess what we can do next”

Adu has reflected and looked back on that famous line from Sir Alex. Speaking about it, he said;

“It meant the world to me to hear that from Sir Alex Ferguson because, in my opinion, he was the best coach in the world.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The guy is legendary and he knew talent, so when he sees you and he says that you are very talented, that just validated the amount of talent that I had and gave me a lot of confidence.

When I went there I did well, so after being at Man U and being around all those players, I remember performing extremely well because my confidence was at an all-time high.

At that time, just being around those players for a few weeks, took my game to another level.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon