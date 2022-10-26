Skip to main content
Freddy Adu Reveals Why He Became A Cristiano Ronaldo Fan

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The former American wonder kid, formerly known as the ‘next Pele’ has revealed why he became a Cristiano Ronaldo fan following his Manchester United trial.

American footballer Freddy Adu who was formerly known as the ‘next Pele’ has spoken about his time at his Manchester United trial. Adu had a very memorable experience at the time when he met Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacking midfielder would have been having his trial during the early days of Ronaldo’s United career. The American had quite the exchange when meeting the Portuguese star.

Adu had gone on trial at United following the recent signing of his MLS contract. Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to initially assess the player before eventually letting him return to play in the states.

Freddy Adu USA USMNT

During his short time at United on trial, Adu reveals and talks about just some of the players he rubbed shoulders with on the training ground. From Wayne Rooney to Ryan Giggs and of course, Ronaldo.

The 30 year old has revealed what Ronaldo was like and why he became a fan of Cristiano. Speaking to Utd Transfer Room via Offers.Bet, he said;

“One day after a session, I was getting ready to go back to my place when Cristiano Ronaldo pulled up in his car next to me and was just really, really nice and said 'Hey man! If you need anything let me know!'

He offered to take me out to dinner, to show me around and just so that I knew I wasn't alone over there - that blew my mind! I had no idea that Cristiano was such a nice person and I became an instant Ronaldo fan in that moment - he couldn't have been any nicer.

At that point I said that this is the person I want to be, and how I want to carry myself, because other people were looking at me the way I was looking at Cristiano - you just have to be nice to people, no matter what. So that, for me, was an incredible moment.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
