Harry Maguire Shouldn’t Get Dropped For England Despite Penalty Mistake

Harry Maguire shouldn’t lose his place in the England starting eleven despite penalty mistake against Germany, says former England man.

A former England player has spoken about Harry Maguires place in the England starting eleven. Maguire gave away a penalty against Germany. 

Maguire once again came under fire in his recent England performance. Some sections of the crowd once again booed the English defender. 

Maguire has been absent from the United starting eleven recently for Manchester United. However, Maguire has featured in the team in the UEFA Europa League. 

The English defender however still has some admirers, especially on an international level. Gareth Southgate is known to still trust the defender. 

A former England player has spoken about Maguire’s place in the England team. The player in question thinks Maguire shouldn’t lose his starting spot following the recent mistake. 

Former England and Liverpool right back Glen Johnson has spoken about Maguire. Speaking to SafeBettingSites, Johnson said;

“Everyone makes mistakes and gives away some penalties but he's under the microscope at the moment. It was a stupid penalty, it's certainly avoidable, so it is a little bit worrying. 

I don't think you can say to someone that they can't start because they gave away a penalty, but it's the manner of the penalty that's going to rub people up the wrong way most.”

