Jaap Stam Exclusive: Why Erik Ten Hag Is Picking Tyrell Malacia Over Luke Shaw For Manchester United

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has spoken about why Erik Ten Hag is picking Tyrell Malacia over Luke Shaw and his knowledge of the 22-year-old after working with him at Feyenoord.
The 22/23 season has been a mixed one for Manchester United so far but since the huge 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, things have been very much on the up.

One of the common factors in that match and the games since is young left-back Tyrell Malacia, who arrived from Feyenoord in the summer as Erik Ten Hag's first signing as manager.

It was expected that Luke Shaw would remain in the preferred starting 11 despite the young defender's arrival and he did exactly that until the Dutchman was used ahead of him in that Liverpool win.

Tyrell Malacia

Jaap Stam, well known for his successes with Manchester United in the 1990's and early 2000's, spoke exclusively to UtdTransferRoom (Courtesy of Bet365) about the situation regarding the two. 

He said: "Well, I don't know the player himself (Luke Shaw), I don’t how he his training. But Tyrell, he's been doing very well, he's a very aggressive player, he likes to go into 1v1 battles, in tackling, in winning his duals with the winger is what you see every game.

"He's doing that in general very well, when there's space he goes forward, and that's why the manager picked him."

The ex-defender managed Malacia when he was managing Feyenoord in 2019.

Jaap Stam and Erik Ten Hag

Jaap Stam and Erik Ten Hag in 2019

"I know Tyrell a little bit myself from the past, in my managerial career too, that he's got the intensity to go forward as well in his way of defending, and he's trying to keep that up throughout the whole game, and I think that's the difference if you look at him and you look at Shaw. 

He finished: "Shaw is a good player as well, I think he's got the right attributes, but it looks like he's holding back at times, and I think Tyrell is not doing that, he's very decisive in what he's doing, and that's why the manager is picking him probably the start the games as well."

Jaap Stam and Erik Ten Hag
