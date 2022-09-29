Lee Sharpe Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Come Out & Do An Interview For Manchester United Fans

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo re-signed for the club in the summer of 2021 but things have gone to plan since.

The club finished outside of the Champions League places in the Premier League (Sixth place) and it was heavily rumoured that the superstar wanted out just a year into being back at the club.

Lee Sharpe spoke to UtdTransferRoom, (Courtesy of Free Bets) and said that the way the 37-year-old handled the situation was particularly surprising.

He said: "The Ronaldo situation surprised me. I understand that he wanted to get away and play Champions League, and he's not got that long left to play at the top flight.

"But he's known for months and months that United weren't going to qualify for the Champions League, so he could have said that at the end of last season, and been a bit more professional about it, rather than come out and say it during preseason.

"The rumours are going around that he's causing a few problems in the dressing room. I don't know how true that is, but you would expect a man of his class to have dealt with the situation a little bit better.

"None of us really know what's going on between him and the manager (Erik Ten Hag), but it could have gone either way. If he stays, he'll still come in with goals when needed, but I don't know how happy he'll be if he's not playing every week.

"If he'd have gone, I don't think it would have been that detrimental, it would have taken a lot of weight off other people's shoulders - he maybe puts a few people under a bit of pressure.

Sharpe was asked whether or not it would be beneficial if the striker came out to do an interview to clear things up for supporters.

"That (Doing an interview) would certainly help. Rather than dealing with all the speculation and rumour-mongery, if he just came out and set the record straight, and told it as it was, everyone would appreciate and respect him for that. It would stop a lot of the tittle-tattle that's going on in and around the dressing room."

