Skip to main content

Lee Sharpe - Who Is Manchester United's Best New Signing, Lisandro Martinez Or Christian Eriksen?

Manchester United icon Lee Sharpe has given his opinion on who the club's best signing of the summer was - where he chose between Liandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United made five signings in the summer window and the majority have gone straight into the team.

Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have all made fantastic starts to their careers at Old Trafford and Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is slowly being introduced to the team too.

Former United star Lee Sharpe spoke exclusively to UtdTransferRoom (Courtesy of Free Bets) about who he sees as the club's best signing during the time period:

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez

"Probably Martinez at the back. There was a little bit of concern about him being a bit too small, and maybe getting bullied in the league, but he's shown that he's aggressive, he can play.

"He's willing to put his body on the line, put in blocks and stop shots. I really like Eriksen as well - he's brought a calmness and creativity to the midfield that they were lacking.

"But I've liked the way (Marcus) Rashford and (Jadon) Sancho have started the season. I also like Martinez at the back, I think he's come in and strengthened things up a bit, and Eriksen has brought a bit of creativity to the midfield.

He finished: "They're looking pretty steady at the moment, maybe not world-beaters, they're still a bit inconsistent during games, but they're heading in the right direction."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lisandro Martinez
Exclusives

Lee Sharpe - Who Is Manchester United's Best New Signing, Lisandro Martinez Or Christian Eriksen?

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Exclusives

Lee Sharpe Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Come Out & Do An Interview For Manchester United Fans

By Rhys James
Raphael Varane
Quotes

Raphael Varane Says Manchester Derby Rivalry Is Very Important

By Alex Wallace
Rashford
News

Two Manchester United Stars Doubtful For Manchester Derby

By Alex Wallace
Erling Haaland with Manchester City
Opinions

Premier League: Manchester City vs Manchester United - Combined Eleven

By Saul Escudero
Christian Eriksen and Boubacar Soumare, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium
Quotes

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Exclusives

Harry Maguire Shouldn’t Get Dropped For England Despite Penalty Mistake

By Alex Wallace