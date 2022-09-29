Lee Sharpe - Who Is Manchester United's Best New Signing, Lisandro Martinez Or Christian Eriksen?

Manchester United made five signings in the summer window and the majority have gone straight into the team.

Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have all made fantastic starts to their careers at Old Trafford and Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is slowly being introduced to the team too.

Former United star Lee Sharpe spoke exclusively to UtdTransferRoom (Courtesy of Free Bets) about who he sees as the club's best signing during the time period:

Lisandro Martinez IMAGO / Colorsport

"Probably Martinez at the back. There was a little bit of concern about him being a bit too small, and maybe getting bullied in the league, but he's shown that he's aggressive, he can play.

"He's willing to put his body on the line, put in blocks and stop shots. I really like Eriksen as well - he's brought a calmness and creativity to the midfield that they were lacking.

"But I've liked the way (Marcus) Rashford and (Jadon) Sancho have started the season. I also like Martinez at the back, I think he's come in and strengthened things up a bit, and Eriksen has brought a bit of creativity to the midfield.

He finished: "They're looking pretty steady at the moment, maybe not world-beaters, they're still a bit inconsistent during games, but they're heading in the right direction."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

