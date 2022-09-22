Skip to main content
Patrice Evra: Erik Ten Hag Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Massive Shockwaves At Manchester United

IMAGO / Focus Images

Patrice Evra: Erik Ten Hag Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Massive Shockwaves At Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has spoken about Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United legend has spoken out about and given his opinion on Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop and bench Cristiano Ronaldo this season. 

The topic of Ronaldo’s involvement or lack of this season has been one for the forefront of many discussions between fans, pundits and former players. 

Ronaldo has barely started a game for United this season and has rarely featured in Ten Hag’s side during the resurgence of form. 

However, Evra has now spoken about the situation and given his thoughts as well as what he thinks should happen next. 

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash

Evra provides a well balanced approach to what he says and simply analyses the situation from both a player and manager point of view. 

Speaking exclusively to Utd Transfer Room via Betfair, Evra said; 

“With those big decisions Ten Hag sent massive shockwaves. Let's be clear, to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench is a massive statement, because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it's not fair, last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head he will be like 'why am I on the bench?' He's right, but you have a manager and you have to respect his decision.

I understand the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Ten Hag was like 'I'm going to start a new era, Ronaldo is still in my plan,' and I'm sure Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plan. Maybe, United need to suffer right now and they will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo, trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I'm convinced about that.

I think Ten Hag and Ronaldo need to, if they haven't already, have an honest discussion. Everything that is happening right now is logic.” 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
Exclusives

Patrice Evra: Erik Ten Hag Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Massive Shockwaves At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford scoring against Liverpool
Exclusives

Patrice Evra: Manchester United’s Win Against Liverpool Was Positive Turning Point

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says Erik Ten Hag’s Big Calls Changed Things For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Frenkie de Jong
Quotes

Frenkie De Jong Speaks Out On Manchester United Who Failed To Sign Him During The Summer

By Saul Escudero
varane liverpool bangkok
Quotes

Raphael Varane Reflects On Manchester United Season So Far

By Alex Wallace
Jones
News

Phil Jones Has Played His Last Game For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
News

Harry Maguire 'Frustrated' With David De Gea For His Manchester United Form

By Rhys James
Bruno Fernandes
Media

Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Marking And Moaning The Referees Every Game

By Saul Escudero