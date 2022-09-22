Patrice Evra: Erik Ten Hag Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Massive Shockwaves At Manchester United

Manchester United legend has spoken out about and given his opinion on Erik Ten Hag’s decision to drop and bench Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

The topic of Ronaldo’s involvement or lack of this season has been one for the forefront of many discussions between fans, pundits and former players.

Ronaldo has barely started a game for United this season and has rarely featured in Ten Hag’s side during the resurgence of form.

However, Evra has now spoken about the situation and given his thoughts as well as what he thinks should happen next.

Evra provides a well balanced approach to what he says and simply analyses the situation from both a player and manager point of view.

Speaking exclusively to Utd Transfer Room via Betfair, Evra said;

“With those big decisions Ten Hag sent massive shockwaves. Let's be clear, to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench is a massive statement, because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it's not fair, last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head he will be like 'why am I on the bench?' He's right, but you have a manager and you have to respect his decision.

I understand the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Ten Hag was like 'I'm going to start a new era, Ronaldo is still in my plan,' and I'm sure Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plan. Maybe, United need to suffer right now and they will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo, trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I'm convinced about that.

I think Ten Hag and Ronaldo need to, if they haven't already, have an honest discussion. Everything that is happening right now is logic.”

