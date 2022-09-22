Patrice Evra: Manchester United’s Win Against Liverpool Was Positive Turning Point

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has stated that in his opinion, United’s win against Liverpool was a positive turning point in the season so far.

United had lost their two opening games of the season against Brighton and Brentford before facing none other than Liverpool at home.

Evra, like many United fans at the time alludes to the fear factor they had ahead of that game against their fierce rivals.

However United showed a different side to their game and defeated Liverpool at home thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Speaking exclusively to Utd Transfer Room via Betfair, Evra says that the victory and performance against Liverpool was a turning point for Erik Ten Hag’s side going forward.

United have since not dropped a point in the Premier League, Evra said;

“I'll be honest with you, before the Liverpool game, even when we have struggled, like in the previous season, I thought we always perform against Liverpool, it's a big game, the biggest two teams in England.

Before the game, the logic was Liverpool are going to beat us, but they are also struggling, so I wasn't surprised about that win. But, I knew that if we lost that game Ten Hag and his team would have been in massive trouble.

After that, the Southampton win was really important.

What changed with United? They're now happy to suffer. You are United, you are one of the biggest clubs in the world, the players still want it to look beautiful and play their own football.

Ten Hag arrived and came with his philosophy, playing out from the back. No, right now, United can't do that, they just have to win games, even in an ugly way.

Then we have to trust the process and give Ten Hag consistency and time.”

