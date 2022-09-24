Patrice Evra Reveals His Agent Apologised For Bringing Him To Manchester United

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has opened up about his tough start to life when he originally signed for United.

Evra has stated that his agent originally apologised for bringing him to United following a tough start at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has spoken about the impact that the moment mentioned in particular had on him at the time.

Evra has been incredibly open and honest about his early career at United.

Speaking exclusively to Betfair and the Utd Transfer Room, Evra has revealed;

“It got worse, I went home and my agent looked at me, put his hand on me and said: "Patrice, I'm sorry, I shouldn't have brought you to Manchester United, you should have stayed at Monaco, it's going to be really tough for you." Imagine your own agent doesn't believe in you anymore, imagine the pain.

I remember this was a big wake up call for me, and I always say that this was one of my favourite moments. I thought I was a big player and my feet were brought right back down to earth.

I had to work hard, I missed the pre-season with them, the year after I went to South Africa for the United pre-season and won the man of the tournament and I remember Mike Phelan shaking my hand and saying to me: "now you're a Man United player." The rest is history.”

