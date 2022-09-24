Patrice Evra Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Liverpool And Inter

Patrice Evra has revealed why he chose to join Manchester United despite having offers of interest from the likes of Liverpool and Inter Milan.

Evra has revealed that his agent presented him with offers from the likes of Liverpool and Inter alongside United.

The Frenchman has revealed why he decided to join United over the other European giants.

Evra has opened up about his early life at United and the differences between French football and life at United and especially in Old Trafford.

Evra went on to have a fantastic and successful career at United and is known as a club legend.

Speaking exclusively to Betfair and the Utd Transfer Room, Evra revealed;

“I remember I had Liverpool, Inter and Manchester United and my agent said to me "those clubs are interested," I told him that I would pick United, and when he asked me why I said: "Because of Cantona, he's a role model."

“Then, I didn't really know what it was about, I was playing in Monaco in front of 8,000 people, and sometimes I could even hear a fan's cell phone in the stands.

“So, when I arrived to Old Trafford, I remember it was a cup game that I wasn't registered in time for, we were playing a side from the fifth division and I remember I asked Louis Saha if people would show up, because in France when you don't play against a big team people don't show up, and there were 75,000 people there. I said: "OK, this is a new world."

