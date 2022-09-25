Patrice Evra Says 10 Years Is Too Long For Manchester United To Wait For A Premier League Title

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has been speaking about his former club in a new and exclusive interview.

The former left back has emphasised how a 10 year wait for another Premier League title is simply too long for his beloved United.

Evra has referenced the wait that Liverpool had to endure to win their first Premier League title but doesn’t want to see that sort of wait for United.

The Frenchman has also commented on United’s city rivals and their success in the top flight in the past years.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking exclusively to Betfair and Utd Transfer Room, Evra said;

“It's been a long time, I don't want to upset Liverpool fans but they waited 30 years. History never dies and I don't want to wait that long. The fans are still living in the past, ten years is too much for a club like United, you don't have that time and the fans don't have that patience, especially when you have won 20 league titles.

When I signed for United, I think Liverpool were on 18 and we were only on 15, they kept laughing at United, then suddenly boom, we went to 20. Now they're on 19 and I don't want Liverpool to equal that record, that's why I'm begging the United players to win the league as soon as they can.

We now have City, who have already won the Premier League a few times now, so we need to make sure we change that. I'm not a fool, we need to trust the process, it will take time.

Look at Liverpool and where they are, I think it's a good example. For 30 years, we didn't talk about them winning the league, and look what Klopp has done and the management of Liverpool is just amazing. They've brought the right manager, the right people around the club and they have been doing great.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon