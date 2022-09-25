Skip to main content
Patrice Evra Says 10 Years Is Too Long For Manchester United To Wait For A Premier League Title

IMAGO / Xinhua

Patrice Evra Says 10 Years Is Too Long For Manchester United To Wait For A Premier League Title

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has been speaking about his former club in a recent interview.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has been speaking about his former club in a new and exclusive interview. 

The former left back has emphasised how a 10 year wait for another Premier League title is simply too long for his beloved United. 

Evra has referenced the wait that Liverpool had to endure to win their first Premier League title but doesn’t want to see that sort of wait for United. 

The Frenchman has also commented on United’s city rivals and their success in the top flight in the past years. 

Premier League

Speaking exclusively to Betfair and Utd Transfer Room, Evra said; 

“It's been a long time, I don't want to upset Liverpool fans but they waited 30 years. History never dies and I don't want to wait that long. The fans are still living in the past, ten years is too much for a club like United, you don't have that time and the fans don't have that patience, especially when you have won 20 league titles.

When I signed for United, I think Liverpool were on 18 and we were only on 15, they kept laughing at United, then suddenly boom, we went to 20. Now they're on 19 and I don't want Liverpool to equal that record, that's why I'm begging the United players to win the league as soon as they can.

We now have City, who have already won the Premier League a few times now, so we need to make sure we change that. I'm not a fool, we need to trust the process, it will take time.

Look at Liverpool and where they are, I think it's a good example. For 30 years, we didn't talk about them winning the league, and look what Klopp has done and the management of Liverpool is just amazing. They've brought the right manager, the right people around the club and they have been doing great.” 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sir Alex Ferguson
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says 10 Years Is Too Long For Manchester United To Wait For A Premier League Title

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says Manchester United Players Have To Perform Consistently

By Alex Wallace
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Quotes

Antony On Adapting To Manchester United Life And Bonding With Casemiro

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez On The Premier League & Media Criticism

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Roma & Ex-Manchester United Star Nemanja Matic Says Harry Maguire Critics Have No Life

By Rhys James
Manchester United Logo
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Reveals His Agent Apologised For Bringing Him To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
evra
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says His First Manchester United Game Was A Disaster

By Alex Wallace
Sir Alex Ferguson
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Reveals Why He Chose Manchester United Over Liverpool And Inter

By Alex Wallace