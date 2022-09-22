Skip to main content
Patrice Evra Says Erik Ten Hag’s Big Calls Changed Things For Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United legend and former defender, Patrice Evra has praised Erik Ten Hag’s big calls that has helped Manchester United’s turn around.

Manchester United started the season in an incredibly disappointing way. 

Losses to Brighton and Brentford made things look incredibly bad for Erik Ten Hag in his first games in charge. 

However, Erik Ten Hag took a stand and changed his side and United have won four league games in a row. 

Former United defender and club legend, Patrice Evra has stated that Ten Hag’s big calls are what have allowed them to see their change in fortune. 

Erik ten Hag instructing players

Speaking exclusively to Utd Transfer Room via Betfair, Evra said;

“I'm always positive, when I talk about United I talk with my heart. The first two games were a nightmare, losing at home and away to Brentford.”

“What I like about Ten Hag, and we have to give him a lot of credit, I think he has been fooled like other previous managers at the club. He got the players in preseason, everyone looked sharp, everyone looked great so you feel that you come in and maybe he thought he could do better than the previous manager with the same players, but it wasn't the case and that's why I think after the Brentford game he made some massive decisions.”

“He dropped the captain, he put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, he gave the left-back Malacia an opportunity and that was a massive statement.”

“Things changed with a few players, it's not because they were playing that bad, but around those players there was a lot of negativity, and sometimes you have to get rid of this negativity. He had the courage to do it. “

Erik ten Hag Southampton
