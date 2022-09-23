Skip to main content
Patrice Evra Says He Is Happy To See The Changed Manchester United Players

Patrice Evra has spoken out about his happiness when watching Manchester United at the moment, describing the players as ‘changed.’

Manchester United have showed much improvement on the pitch recently following a bad start to the season. 

However it is not just the fans who have acknowledged and praised the seemingly changed mentality of the players in the side. 

Former United defender and club legend Patrice Evra has commented on the changed players in Erik Ten Hag’s side. 

Evra is full of praise for the players and is said to be happy watching what United are doing at the moment. 

Marcus Rashford

Evra has said for some time that he wanted to see more fight in the players. 

Speaking exclusively to Utd Transfer Room thanks to Betfair, Evra said;

“Of course, I'm really happy with what's happening right now because no matter if they were losing games, I see some players and they refuse to lose challenges, they refuse to concede goals, so they are playing for the shirt and that's what I want to see right now.

I don't expect United to control the game for 90 minutes, because for more than six years now we have been struggling, so step by step, if you work hard, bleed for the shirt, this is a massive step.

United fans are really fair, you can lose a game, but not in the way we were losing those games at the start of the season, where they feel the players weren't giving everything. Against Liverpool we were in survival mode, and that's why I'm happy with what I see now.”

