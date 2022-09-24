Patrice Evra Says His First Manchester United Game Was A Disaster

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has been speaking and reflecting about his time at United.

The Frenchman has been speaking out about how his first game for United was a disaster and how his start to life at Old Trafford was rocky.

Evra has spoken about how he felt like he was possibly out of his depth at the start of his United career.

The former left back has been open and honestly reflecting about his personal feelings during his early life at United.

Speaking exclusively to Betfair and Utd Transfer Room, Evra has said;

“My first game was a disaster, I remember we played against City. I'm not a breakfast fan, and at nine in the morning I saw my fellow teammates, Louis Saha and Mikael Silvestre eating pasta and beans, and for me it was the first time I was playing a game at 12 so I started eating breakfast too and I was feeling really full.

“I went into my room and I was vomiting. I was sweating, feeling sick and I just had three training sessions with my teammates after coming in January.

Imagine me being in Monte Carlo, nice and sunny, then arriving in Manchester in January. It was a massive change. We started the game and were 2-0 down at halftime, after the first five minutes I was elbowed and got cut, I remember I was against the post talking to myself saying: "what the hell am I doing here? The football is so fast, so strong, I was chilling in Monte Carlo, I was named the best left-back four seasons in a row."

“I was thinking I'd made it and that I was a big player. Then at half time, that was the first time I was introduced to the hairdryer by Sir Alex Ferguson. He destroyed everyone, and he came to me and said: "You now are going to sit next to me and learn English football."

