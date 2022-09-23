Skip to main content
Patrice Evra Says Manchester United Could Be In The Premier League Title Race

IMAGO / PA Images

Patrice Evra Says Manchester United Could Be In The Premier League Title Race

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra says that he thinks United could challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City and be in the Premier League title race this season.

Manchester United fans won’t be quite at the stage of thinking about a possible title race this season following a good run of results. 

However, former United defender and club legend, Patrice Evra thinks that United could end up in the Premier League title race in this campaign. 

United are yet to drop a point in the league since beating Liverpool and have also beaten Arsenal in the run of positive form. 

Evra thinks that under Erik Ten Hag this season, United could possibly be up there in the title race. 

Erik ten Hag instructing players

Speaking recently and exclusively to Utd Transfer Room via Betfair, the Frenchman said;

“It's a crazy Premier League, there have been a lot of surprises. The favourites were Liverpool and City, but anything can happen. More games are coming and I always say you know more around December, but now we've got the World Cup. So, everything is weird.

I think City and Liverpool are still the favourites, but you have so many others too including Tottenham, Arsenal, and Chelsea. Although, it's really weird with Chelsea at the moment.

United can surprise people now if they keep fighting like the way they have been doing, they can be there.

Every team is tough, playing against Crystal Palace you're going to struggle, playing against Newcastle you're going to struggle, every game is going to be tough. I don't think we will see a massive points difference, like the winner of the league won't be 20 points or 10 points in front, like in previous years.

It's going to be tough and it's difficult to say who's going to win the league. I keep saying what I said at the start of the season, Liverpool and City are the favourites.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
Exclusives

Manchester United Could Be In The Premier League Title Race

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says Top Four Is Still The Target For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez Disputing The Ball With Che Adams At St. Mary's Stadium Southampton
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says He Is Happy To See The Changed Manchester United Players

By Alex Wallace
Sancho goal Palace
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Is 'Killing The Tempo'

By Rhys James
neville
Media

Paul Scholes and Gary Neville's Opinion On Which Rivalry Is Greater Manchester City or Liverpool

By Saul Escudero
christian eriksen
News

Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says People Have Been Unfair With Harry Maguire At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
ronaldo arriving
Exclusives

Patrice Evra: Erik Ten Hag Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Massive Shockwaves At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace