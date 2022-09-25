Patrice Evra Says Manchester United Players Have To Perform Consistently

Manchester United legend and former defender Patrice Evra has spoken about why when you play for United, performing consistently is so important.

United’s players did truly bounce back after the opening couple of games of the season and have performed to a consistent standard since.

However Evra has emphasised the importance of keeping up that consistency when playing for a team like United.

Evra was part of one of the great United eras and understands what it takes to become a United great.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking exclusively to Betfair and Utd Transfer Room, Evra said;

“If you're not consistent what are you going to achieve? People named me the best left-back in the world because it was about consistency.

People have to be careful when they say this player is the new Thierry Henry, he's the new Wayne Rooney, Patrice Evra or whoever, because you need to be consistent. You need to prove yourself every year.

When you play at a club like Man United, every year people expect you to win, to be at your best. It's no disrespect to any other team but for example if I was playing for Brighton, every game I'd play people would say I was amazing, unbelievable, but as soon as you go to United all the games you play great people will say that level is normal, when you don't play great it's a bad game, and when you play bad you're one of the worst players fans have ever seen playing for United. So you need to deal with that pressure every game and every training session.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon