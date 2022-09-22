Patrice Evra Says People Have Been Unfair With Harry Maguire At Manchester United

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has spoken about the United captaincy issue and how Harry Maguire has been unfairly treated by people since joining United.

Maguire is one player who receives a considerable amount of criticism especially when United lose and is usually the main point of blame.

The former United defender has also played a central defensive role in his career and so is well educated when it comes to someone like Maguire.

The Frenchman has stated his opinion and has said that he thinks Maguire has been unfairly treated.

Maguire has been dropped by Erik Ten Hag this season.

The Dutchman has made the decision to continue playing the new central defensive partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Evra has spoken exclusively to Utd Transfer Room via Betfair where he says, dropping Maguire is bigger than dropping someone like Ronaldo.

In full, Evra said;

“The captaincy is always a big issue, especially when you play for Manchester United. To drop the captain is a massive statement. This is more important than Cristiano Ronaldo or whoever.

It must be hard for Harry Maguire. People have been unfair with him, because even now when he plays a good game people will criticise him, even when he's not playing if we lose people will blame him and this is unfair.

Right now, they have Varane, Martinez and the way they are fighting, giving everything, I'm really pleased with what I see. I played centre back in Italy and for Manchester United, height is not a problem.”

