Patrice Evra Says Top Four Is Still The Target For Manchester United

Manchester United have been on a resurgence of positive form following two opening defeats in the 22/23 Premier League season.

Erik Ten Hag’s side haven’t dropped a point in the Premier League since beating Liverpool at home.

However, United legend, Patrice Evra has reinforced the point that finishing in the top four this season is still the aim and most important thing in this campaign.

United however are only a small number of points from the top of the table but must ensure they return to the UEFA Champions League next summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking exclusively to Utd Transfer Room thanks to Betfair, Evra said;

“Top four is still the target for Manchester United, at the start of the season I didn't include United in there, but this is the goal for every United manager that comes in. We have to trust the process.

I'm 100% convinced that in the transfer window some players didn't come to United simply because they're not playing the Champions League. The Cristiano Ronaldo saga was about him wanting to leave because they're not in the Champions League, it wasn't like a financial reason. So that's why, if we want to attract players, we have to qualify for the Champions League, but also, for United, for the history and what United represents to the fans.

It hurts me to talk about that as the target and the goal because during my time the goal was to win multiple trophies every year. We're not there though, and people have to stop living in the past, but don't forget the past, be inspired by it.

I know the goal this season, and if United make it into the Champions League I will be so happy, but that's the reality, that's why everyone has to be in the present and stop living in the past.”

