Player Profile: How Erik Ten Hag Sees Antony

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Manchester United have officially confirmed an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony.

The deal will be worth €100 million; including potential add-ons.

United had seen three bids rejected by Ajax, whose chief executive is United legend Edwin van der Sar.

The Dutch side clutched desperately onto one of their key assets in a summer which has already seen multiple first team sales.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Erik ten Hag has been incessant on bringing his number one forward target to Old Trafford having missed out on his dream midfielder, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Antony scored twelve goals in thirteen appearances under ten Hag's stewardship last season: A sufficient record, but modest nevertheless for a winger who has commanded such an extortionate price tag.

So why has the United manager been so keen for the board to specifically sign Antony? Let's take a look at what the forward will bring to the team, and from where.

IMAGO / ANP

What is striking about this signing is - to excuse the pun - United's lack of striker.

Antony is a winger.

Although he will bolster the attacking options, how might he be deployed in a front line that consists, primarily, of inside forwards and wingers such as Marcus Rashford, Antony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga?

I was provided with details from Target Scouting, who provide thorough insight and reports about young players across the globe via their website and Twitter page, to analyse Antony's place in United's team.

Ten Hag has opted for a front three consisting of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Elanga for two consecutive games.

Notably, there is no traditional number nine in this selection.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for a move away from the club, the Portuguese No 7 does not necessarily match with ten Hag's attacking philosophy anyway.

According to Target Scouting,

'Ten Hag's sides usually play attacking, attractive football with a lot of dynamism and position changes.'

This philosophy may not only explain the manager's preference to play three wider players, but also his desire to include Antony in the setup.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Marcus Rashford, although much more effective playing in his usual inside-left forward role, is capable of performing - or at least contributing - as a striker or right-sided forward.

Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, has proven to be equally threatening playing on either flank.

During the 2019/20 season for Borussia Dortmund, Sancho made seventeen goal contributions in fifteen games from left wing and fourteen in as many games from right wing.

Anthony Martial scored seventeen Premier League goals in his most prolific season playing as a number nine - the Frenchman has transitioned to the central position from his original left wing slot.

Antony could, therefore, be another cog in ten Hag's desire to create a fluid attacking machine.

His signing, along with Ronaldo's consecutive games on the bench, could also signal ten Hag's plan for Martial to feature primarily as the traditional number nine when required.

What's more, the players already at the club represent the dynamism in positional change which the Dutchman prefers - characteristics which Antony also already holds.

IMAGO / PA Images

Target Scouting have characterised Antony as someone who, among other attributes, 'likes to cut inside to his left foot, can take on multiple opponents at once, [is] rapid on short and long distances.'

What jumps out in this analysis is that Antony greatly prefers his left foot: last season he averaged over forty-six passes with his left foot and only five with his right per ninety minutes.

United currently have no other left-footed attackers in their squad, which inevitably hurts ten Hag's ideals of a dynamic attack.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Moreover, Antony's ability to weave in between defenders and his 'good finishing ability from close range' echoes the styles of Sancho and Rashford (when in top form).

Has ten Hag eyed Antony as a player to not only fit his football ideals, but to fit United's current attacking qualities?

The Brazilian holds 'lots of flair and bravery' which United can have in their team - on the occasions in which the forwards are confident enough to play with these characteristics, that is.

His 'good movement in the final third' is something which United have been lacking as of late because of this loss of confidence.

The roles of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen could prove important when utilising Antony as a threat (with his good movement and confidence) in the final third.

IMAGO / NTB

With that being said, Antony can be expected to play on the right wing: he exclusively played in that position last season, and only made two appearances on the left the year prior.

His positional occupancies on the right, however, will be intrinsic for the successful dynamism and fluidity of the rest of the attacking line.

Antony 'has good tactical intelligence, always creates space for others as he always keeps multiple players busy, can create a chance out of nowhere.'

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Creating space and keeping defenders occupied from the right will be a breath of fresh air for a United side which has been totally reliant on creation from the left.

Meanwhile, the player's tactical knowledge will be useful for ten Hag as he attempts to implement a coherent attacking-minded 4-2-3-1 system.

Although Antony is a right-winger by trade, he should advertently affect the positions of the other attackers, spaces elsewhere in the final third, and multiple opposition defenders across the backline.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon