Viv Anderson Outlines The Importance Of Patience For Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Ex-Manchester United defender Viv Anderson has spoken about Erik Ten Hag and how he sees the new manager doing at the club, calling for patience.

The Dutchman has signed three players so far, while also bringing in some new backroom staff. After a mostly successful pre-season, United are now preparing for the first match of the campaign this weekend.

Anderson spoke exclusively to UtdTransferRoom, via Bet365: "Manchester United in the last five or six years, they've had so many different managers."

"Ten Hag is a young manager, still fairly inexperienced just coming from the Dutch league, as opposed to the managers who'd come before him. He had to be given time, or you cannot build anything."

"Manchester United has a tradition of sticking by managers prior to Sir Alex Ferguson - who was there for twenty-five years. In his first season, they were talking about getting rid of him before they went on the cup run and ended up winning the FA cup."

"After that time, the likes of Beckham, Giggs, Butt, and the Neville's all came through and then they went on to win all sorts of things. To build anything you have to give people time and I think Ten Hag is young enough to be given time."

"I think the owners see that and while I don't think Manchester United will be challenging for the league this year, give him enough time to get his foot in the door as he's never managed in the Premier League. For me, it's the hardest league in the world and he's still short of players."

Ten Hag has a contract until June 2025 with The Red Devils.

"I don't think they should judge him on this upcoming season. Give him two seasons at least to get the right players in that he needs to get them back to the level that everybody expects. I don't think it's going to happen overnight; I think two years minimum. I hope it's a shorter time but who knows!"

"It's a strange thing football, you never know, some things might click. We're talking about Martial, Rashford and all the players that were poor last year, some went out on loan, do very well, come back and something clicks, and it all goes on from there."

He finished: "Let's wait and see and not judge him too harshly early on as he's still building something that's going to potentially live for another ten years."

