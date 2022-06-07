Manchester United Women Goalkeeper Mary Earps Talks About Modern Goalkeeping

Mary Earps had a successful season for the Manchester United Women's team in the Women's Super League this season under manager Marc Skinner.

The England international is getting ready for the Women's Euro 2022 to bring a major silverware back home. Manchester United Women's finished fourth after a series of upsetting results towards the back end of the campaign.

While giving an interview to Fotbollskanalen's Their Pitch podcast hosted by Amanda Zaza and Mia Eriksson, the Manchester United Women goalkeeper stated the importance of being an outfield player in helping the team's progression towards success: “It is important to have a mix - to play with the ball more than ever before + be the 11th outfield player - not 10 footballers and 1 goalkeeper.

“That is so clear. This is especially seen in every successful team. Very important in modern football tactics. Psychologically you need to be focused and strong.”

These quotes must be inspirational and they must be taken up as a challenge to improve one's team to another level. Current Manchester United senior team member and goalkeeper David de Gea can learn from this enlightening team rather than blaming the mistakes on his defence.

Mary Earps' motivation to ensure a helping hand to her teammates is the main reason why she is a true Red Devil who stands by the word "United". More than that, Mary's aim has always been to win trophies and play consistently at the highest level.

Speaking of her clean sheet record in the Women's Super League, Mary Earps wasn't very excited with this statistic as it didn't define a goalkeeper's strength within a team: “It is nice but that doesn't mean so much to me right now. I'm obviously very thankful for this, however, there are so many more things I would like to achieve - Winning trophies.

“Winning and playing in the UEFA Women's Champions League is a dream. Really competing at the top level as well and playing for England. Those experiences are much more important than just a clean sheet or any statistics.”

Nest season will be vital for Mary Earps in manager Marc Skinner's side to achieve success and get into the Champions League. As a team, she is ambitious to play at the highest level and the club will need to be proactive in the upcoming transfer window.

