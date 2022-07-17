Skip to main content

'A Lot With The Ball' - Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf Explains What Erik Ten Hag Is Emphasising In Training

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf has revealed what new boss Erik Ten Hag is emphasising in training sessions.

The Red Devils have played two matches in the pre-season period so far and won both - including a 4-0 victory against Liverpool. It has been a positive start to proceedings under the new manager.

Lindelöf spoke to club media: "It’s pre-season, you have to work hard, you have to get the fitness level up and he (Ten Hag) demands that from us. I think that’s exactly how it should be. If you want to improve, if you want to be better, then you have to work hard."

Lindelof

"We’ve been working on a lot of different things. A lot with the ball, and what type of football he wants to play, so of course, we’ve been working on it, and we’ve seen quite a lot of new things that he wants us to do."

He also spoke about new signing Tyrell Malacia, who at left-back has now racked up 90 minutes of game time across the first two games.

“He’s been great. He seems like a great guy, and I think he’s going to fit right in with the squad with all of the guys. I’m looking forward to training with him more and working with him, but he is looking really, really good.”

