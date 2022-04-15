Ajax Forward Reveals Erik Ten Hag's Biggest Strength Amid Manchester United Links
An Ajax forward has explained what he sees as the biggest strength of Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag.
The Dutchman has bee heavily linked to Manchester United since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.
In the meantime, Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager until the end of the season.
Recently, it has been reported that he has even already reached a verbal agreement to join the club.
Dusan Tadic, a forward playing under the 52 year-old, talked about his opinion on the manager, and how his best strength is his tactical brain.
Tadic spoke in a pre-match press conference regarding the matter: “I hope he stays. But he is a fantastic manager, one of the best managers in the world. So then you will fit well.”
“Tactically, Erik ten Hag is the best. You will know what to do when you are on the pitch.”
An official announcement regarding Ten Hag's future is expected in the coming weeks.
