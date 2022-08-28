Ajax Manager Alfred Schreuder Gives Antony To Manchester United Update

AFC Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has spoken about the situation with Antony potentially leaving the club before the end of the transfer window, with Manchester United heavily linked.

The Red Devils are certainly on his tail as we count down the days before September 1st, but there is not long left for a transfer to be completed and the Amsterdam club are said to be asking for huge amounts of money to let him go, some say around 100million Euros.

The player himself seems to have gone on strike, not attending training or playing in matches since the situation occurred in an attempt to force the move to England.

Schreuder said this to the media before their game against FC Utrecht today (Via The European Lad): "The Antony situation hasn't changed compared to last week. We discuss it internally every day, also with the player."

"He reports himself at the club and we speak. But I want to focus on the players we have here, for now, Antony is not important."

It remains to be seen whether or not Ajax will fold in their attempts to keep the Brazilian at the club or whether United will give and sign someone else.

Rumoured alternatives are players such as PSV forward Coady Gakpo and ex-red Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

