Ajax Manager Says He Believes Antony Will Stay Despite Manchester United Links

AFC Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has said that he believes Antony will stay at the club this summer, despite links to Manchester United.

The Red Devils enter the final stretch of the window with three signings through the door, not including Real Madrid's Casemiro - whose transfer is subject to a medical.

The club have been strongly rumoured to be after winger Antony from Erik Ten Hag's old side as they look for forwards to strengthen their attack. The player himself has already said that he could leave this window.

Schreuder told media before their game today (Via TheEuropeanLad and NOS): "Yes, my feeling is good. I understand Antony. But you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don't think Manchester United are playing Champions League football."

Antony

"I want Antony to stay. I am assuming that the club will not sell him. The money that is being thrown around these days is crazy. But I would not find it okay if we sell another player. We are in a powerful position, financially."

He finished: "I believe he has to stay at Ajax. We already sold 5/6 starting players and it would not be acceptable if would sell another one. I am not the one deciding whether he will get sold or not, but I do have an opinion."

