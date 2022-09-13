Ajax Manager Speaks Out On 'Disappointing' Antony To Manchester United Transfer

Manchester United were chasing a forward for the entirety of the summer transfer window that ended at the start of the month. They ended up with Antony from AFC Ajax, who has done well so far and scored on his debut against Arsenal.

However, the deal came very late in the window and many fans of the Eredivisie champions were annoyed by the timing of the deal - leaving the club very little time to sort a replacement.

Alfred Schreuder said the following to TNT Sports (Via Sport Witness) “That was, for me, disappointing, the way it happened. I spoke about it. But of course, he can make this transfer.

"It’s also the philosophy of Ajax, they play two or three years good and they can go. So for him, it’s a perfect next step, it can be very good. But the moment in that window was, for us, not good.

“Of course, I talked a lot with him. He’s a great guy, he’s a great person. And of course, he told me also that he wanted to leave. Because he comes from Brazil to Ajax to make the next step.

He finished: "And that’s also what we want. We also want players to come sometimes to take the next step. That’s good for both. But the timing was, for us, not perfect.”

