Skip to main content

Ajax Manager Speaks Out On 'Disappointing' Antony To Manchester United Transfer

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has spoken out about Antony's transfer to Manchester United, calling it "Disappointing" despite it being a good move for the Brazil star.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United were chasing a forward for the entirety of the summer transfer window that ended at the start of the month. They ended up with Antony from AFC Ajax, who has done well so far and scored on his debut against Arsenal.

However, the deal came very late in the window and many fans of the Eredivisie champions were annoyed by the timing of the deal - leaving the club very little time to sort a replacement.

Alfred Schreuder said the following to TNT Sports (Via Sport Witness“That was, for me, disappointing, the way it happened. I spoke about it. But of course, he can make this transfer.

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal

"It’s also the philosophy of Ajax, they play two or three years good and they can go. So for him, it’s a perfect next step, it can be very good. But the moment in that window was, for us, not good.

“Of course, I talked a lot with him. He’s a great guy, he’s a great person. And of course, he told me also that he wanted to leave. Because he comes from Brazil to Ajax to make the next step.

He finished: "And that’s also what we want. We also want players to come sometimes to take the next step. That’s good for both. But the timing was, for us, not perfect.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Quotes

Ajax Manager Speaks Out On 'Disappointing' Antony To Manchester United Transfer

By Rhys James
Daniel Bachmann
Quotes

Watford Star Reveals He Could Have Moved To Manchester United Last Summer

By Rhys James
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'A Very Good Chance' - Reporter On Jude Bellingham Moving To Manchester United

By Rhys James
VAR (Video Assistant Referee) Premier League
News

Premier League Set To Feature Semi-Automated Off-Side Next Season

By Saul Escudero
Manchester United flag
News

Manchester United vs Leeds United Postponed

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Drop Scott Mcominay For Casemiro

By Rhys James
ronaldo
Quotes

Saudi Football President Wants Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Saudi League

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Opinions

Which Out Of Contract Players Should Manchester United Keep?

By Rhys James