Ajax Midfielder Advises Erik Ten Hag Against Move to Manchester United

An Ajax midfielder has spoken on his boss' rumoured potential move to Manchester United, claiming it would be a bad choice for him.

Ever since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, The Red Devils have been looking for a new permanent manager to take over in the summer.

In the meantime, Ralf Rangnick has taken interim charge, and is set to move into a consultancy role when he steps down at the end of the season.

Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Along with Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax's Erik Ten Hag is the main candidate for the job. His player, Davy Klassen, has given his opinions that it would be a step down for him.

Klassen: "He has been doing well with us for years and Manchester United has been doing badly for years."

It is also a possibility that the Dutchman stays at Ajax, and the 29 year-old added how he hopes Ten Hag will remain,

 "He can also stay. I hope so."

ten hag 4
Quotes

Ajax Midfielder Advises Erik Ten Hag Against Move to Manchester United

By Rhys James
