Ajax Midfielder Advises Erik Ten Hag Against Move to Manchester United

An Ajax midfielder has spoken on his boss' rumoured potential move to Manchester United, claiming it would be a bad choice for him.

Ever since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, The Red Devils have been looking for a new permanent manager to take over in the summer.

In the meantime, Ralf Rangnick has taken interim charge, and is set to move into a consultancy role when he steps down at the end of the season.

Erik Ten Hag IMAGO / ANP

Along with Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax's Erik Ten Hag is the main candidate for the job. His player, Davy Klassen, has given his opinions that it would be a step down for him.

Klassen: "He has been doing well with us for years and Manchester United has been doing badly for years."

It is also a possibility that the Dutchman stays at Ajax, and the 29 year-old added how he hopes Ten Hag will remain,

"He can also stay. I hope so."

