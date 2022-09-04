Skip to main content

'An Even Game' - Marcus Rashford On Manchester United Vs. Arsenal

Marcus Rashford has spoken on the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal, saying that it was an even game besides the spaces that his team exploited.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the season but have enjoyed some very good form in the most recent matches. They made it four wins in a row for the first time since the 20/21 season against Arsenal on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford starred in the game and played a crucial role in all three goals in the 3-1 win at Old Trafford. The Englishman scored two and assisted one.

He said the following to Sky Sports after the game (Via United Journal): "It is always a big game against Arsenal, especially as they have had such a good start to the season.

Marcus Rashford

"It was a big test for us today. We showed up and stood up to the challenge. We can be proud of ourselves. It is good to get into a rhythm.

"I thought it was an even game. There were big spaces in the first half we couldn't exploit. We managed to do that in the second half.

He finished, when asked about the way Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen fed him the ball at various stages: "We have some excellent passers of the ball and as long as we make runs we are going to get the ball.

"We have to keep going for 90 minutes. There are a couple of times today we got through the press. It is important for us to keep going."

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

