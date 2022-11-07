Skip to main content
Angel Gomes Says He Could Return To Manchester United

Angel Gomes Says He Could Return To Manchester United

Ex-Manchester United player Angel Gomes has said there is a chance he could return to the club.
Angel Gomes was a promising academy player for Manchester United until he left the club in 2020.

He had amassed a total of ten appearances for the club before he left in 2020 for LOSC Lille in Ligue 1. After a loan move to Portuguese club Boavista and receiving gametime for his parent club too, he now has senior 85 appearances across his time at the three clubs.

Despite choosing to leave United even with a contract on the table, the 22-year-old still feels a connection with the club that he calls "Home". He spoke to Get French Football News (Quotes via The United Journal).

Angel Gomes

He said the following: “It was a very difficult decision (Leaving Old Trafford). In my heart, I wanted to leave, in my head I was thinking of staying. But I had to follow my heart. 

I felt that I needed to take another step in my career. I felt that, had I stayed, there wouldn’t be a lot of opportunities for me.” 

“Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it’s home. I would love to come back. But you never know in football. I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

The Englishman has been given 13 starts in the league this season with Lille. He has scored one goal and made one assist so far.

