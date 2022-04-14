Anthony Martial Admits 'Complicated' Sevilla and Manchester United Situation

Anthony Martial has talked about his situation at Manchester United, calling things "Complicated".

The Frenchman joined Sevilla on loan in January, after struggling to get regular game time this season

Although he has received the game time he desired, he has only made one goal contribution in the league (An assist), after playing seven times.

Martial explained that it wouldn't be likely for him to stay with the Spanish club beyond the season.

He told ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness: “I see it very complicated to be able to continue at Sevilla."

"I’m not worried about that right now. I came knowing that it would be six months and then I would surely have to return to Manchester United."

“I’m very happy with the experience of playing in a new club, as big as Sevilla and having minutes again."

Martial finished: "If we manage to be a top four team, we will have achieved the goal and I will be happy for the fans, who have been very good to me since I arrived.”

