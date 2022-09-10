Skip to main content
Anthony Martial Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer For 'Treachery' At Manchester United

Anthony Martial Blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer For 'Treachery' At Manchester United

Anthony Martial has criticised Ole Gunnar Solskajer for  "Treachery" at Manchester United in the past.
Anthony Martial signed for Manchester United originally under Louis Van Gaal in 2015. The Frenchman has enjoyed some good years and some bad years at the club since and has left many United fans split on their opinions of him.

Perhaps his best season at the club was under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 19/20, where despite the disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic, he won players' player of the year. 

The years since have been less than successful, though. The player himself spoke to France Football (Via Utd District) about his relationship with Solskjaer and how he had to play injured much of the time.

Anthony Martial

Martial: “The last two seasons, I have regularly played injured. People don't know that, I couldn't accelerate during the four months following the Covid season. Solskjaer told me that he needed me, so I played.”

“Given my game, if I can't accelerate, it becomes very complicated. And I get set on fire. The coach never bothered to tell the media. Obviously, I end up getting injured [too heavily], when I come back, finished, I don't play anymore.”

He finished: “I took it very badly. I had a feeling of injustice. You are asked to sacrifice yourself for the team and behind you are dismissed. For me, it's almost treachery. That's all I hate. I can be blamed, but not for being fake.” 

