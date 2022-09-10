Anthony Martial Opens Up About Time Under Jose Mourinho At Manchester United
Current Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has opened up about the problems during his time under Jose Mourinho.
Martial is known to have had a rocky relationship with Uniteds former boss.
However, Martial himself has now spoken out about the situation regarding his former manager.
Martial documents what happened with his number change from nine to 11 and how that was the start of a turbulent relationship.
Speaking to France Football, Martial said; “It started with the story of the number. During the holidays, he sends me a message to ask me if I want to take 11, explaining to me that it's great, because it's legend Ryan Giggs."
“I tell him that I have the greatest respect for Giggs, but that I prefer to keep my number 9. When I return to the club, I see my jersey with the number 11, the story did not start well [laughs ]. He disrespected me, straight up."
Martial then goes on to talk about how he felt during the season that United signed Alexis Sanchez.
The Frenchman was the clubs top scorer at the time but was evidently dropped for the new signing.
He said; “The second season [2017/18], I was the team's top scorer in the first part of the season, he [Mourinho] brought in Alexis Sanchez and I hardly played any more. Mondial, it costs me dearly. I should have been there...”
