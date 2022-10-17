Antonio Conte Aware Of Cristiano Ronaldo Danger Ahead Of Manchester United v Tottenham

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the Premier League. Spurs manager Antonio Conte has spoken out ahead of the game, highlighting one player in particular.

Last season United beat Spurs at home in the league and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick. The striker was in fine form in the game scoring an incredible goal.

Conte has spoken about the respect he has for Ronaldo. The Italian was managing Inter when Ronaldo was playing at Juventus in the Serie A some years ago.

Ronaldo hasn’t quite been in the form he was in last season but will still be a threat, no matter who United play. Conte also branded Ronaldo an ‘incredible’ player ahead of the game.

Speaking ahead of the game, Conte was full of admiration for the striker. He said; “Last season he [Ronaldo] scored a hat-trick against us. We're talking about an incredible player, a top player.”

“We're talking about a player who continues to make a difference for the team in which he plays. "I have a lot of admiration for Cristiano [Ronaldo], for his professionalism, but I hope tomorrow he will remain calm, not like last season, when he scored three goals."

Reflecting on last years game, Conte labelled the loss as a loss to Ronaldo, not United. He said; “We lost 3-2, but we lost to him [Ronaldo], not to United last season. I remember that very well, because we played a very good game."

