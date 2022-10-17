Skip to main content
Antonio Conte Aware Of Cristiano Ronaldo Danger Ahead Of Manchester United v Tottenham

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Antonio Conte Aware Of Cristiano Ronaldo Danger Ahead Of Manchester United v Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo’s danger ahead of their game against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the Premier League. Spurs manager Antonio Conte has spoken out ahead of the game, highlighting one player in particular.

Last season United beat Spurs at home in the league and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick. The striker was in fine form in the game scoring an incredible goal.

Conte has spoken about the respect he has for Ronaldo. The Italian was managing Inter when Ronaldo was playing at Juventus in the Serie A some years ago.

Ronaldo hasn’t quite been in the form he was in last season but will still be a threat, no matter who United play. Conte also branded Ronaldo an ‘incredible’ player ahead of the game.

Speaking ahead of the game, Conte was full of admiration for the striker. He said; “Last season he [Ronaldo] scored a hat-trick against us. We're talking about an incredible player, a top player.”

“We're talking about a player who continues to make a difference for the team in which he plays. "I have a lot of admiration for Cristiano [Ronaldo], for his professionalism, but I hope tomorrow he will remain calm, not like last season, when he scored three goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League

Reflecting on last years game, Conte labelled the loss as a loss to Ronaldo, not United. He said; “We lost 3-2, but we lost to him [Ronaldo], not to United last season. I remember that very well, because we played a very good game."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
Quotes

Antonio Conte Aware Of Cristiano Ronaldo Danger Ahead Of Manchester United v Tottenham

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
News

Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Antonio Conte Reveals If He Tried To Sign Christian Eriksen For Spurs

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
News

Where To Watch 2022 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Live Stream Details

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag: Is Christian Eriksen Fit For Manchester United Vs Spurs?

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Revealed: Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Preference Amid Barcelona Interest

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League Match Highlights

By Alex Wallace
Fred
Match Day

Manchester United Fans React To Poor Fred Performance vs Newcastle United

By Alex Wallace